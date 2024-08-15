Ntsiki Mazwai has encouraged Chidimma Adetshina after she accepted the invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

The South African media personality backed Chidimma after she was placed under scrutiny because of her Miss South Africa participation

Mazwai's post sparked a debate among netizens who are divided over this, questioning if Chidimma has the right to participate

Chidimma Adetshina posted her acceptance letter to the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation. Despite the public outrage over this, Ntsiki Mazwai has pledged her support for her.

Chidimma accepts Miss Universe Nigeria invitation

On Wednesday, 14 August, Chidimma Adetshina announced that she will be embarking on her Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. She started out by showing her appreciation to the people who supported her when the country placed her under intense scrutiny.

"I understand the responsibilities and expectations that come with this title and I am so excited to embark on this journey. Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I look forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria."

Ntsiki Mazwai supports Chidimma

Ntsiki Mazwai was one of the very few people who showed their support for Chidimma. When she withdrew from Miss South Africa, she consoled her even after Home Affairs alleged that her mother committed fraud when she was younger.

Reacting to her video, Ntsiki said, "Shine nana."

Mzansi debates Ntsiki's post

Reacting to Ntsiki's stance on Chidimma's scandal, netizens admire her decision to not withdraw her support for her despite the public outrage.

@nicholasp2105 said:

"I find it strange that Nigerians are now complaining."

@calzozon added:

"Try follow Nigerian X, and see the resistance that side."

@LrdRaiden wished:

"I wish her well in her endeavors! Just not sure how the Miss Universe organizers will take the controversy that surrounded her in the SA pageant. Angazi!"

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert comforts Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Miss SA Natasha Joubert comforted Chidimma on the last episode of Crown Chasers.

The distraught Miss SA finalist was inconsolable when she spoke about her mental state as a result of the online criticism due to the controversy surrounding her nationality.

