Reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert comforted a distraught Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina

During the latest episode of Crown Chasers , the Miss SA finalist was inconsolable when she spoke about her mental state

Vanessa has been facing a lot of online criticism due to the controversy surrounding her nationality

The widespread backlash Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is facing proved to be too much for her to handle. The beauty queen burst into tears during the latest episode of Crown Chasers.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert encouraged Chidimma to cry as she assured her that she was setting an example for other people. Image: Elizabeth Sejake via Getty Images, chichi_vanessa on Instagram

Vanessa reveals struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts

On the recent episode of Crown Chasers, Miss SA hopeful Chidimma sobbed while speaking about her mental state. The discussion for the week was mental health, and the beauty queen admitted that it was a tough topic to tackle.

“I knew that it was going to be a very intense one for me,” Vanessa said as she fought back her tears.

She then revealed that she has been battling anxiety and depression, which led to her having suicidal thoughts.

“I know what it is like to go through depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. I still have scars on my hands.”

Vanessa continues to be at the centre of an online storm due to the controversy surrounding her nationality.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert comforts Vanessa

The current Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, who was also the host of the episode, reassured Chidimma that she is brave. She stated that her contesting and being a finalist helped other people who might be in her shoes.

“You being here helps many other people struggling with the same thing.”

When Vanessa cried, Natasha encouraged her to let it all out.

Mzansi comes for Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago after Chidimma fraud allegations

In more Miss SA news, Briefly News reported that celebrities such as Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago topped social media trends after they pledged their support for Chidimma Adetshina.

Home Affairs issued a statement which indicated that there might have been fraud committed by the contestant's mother. SA is calling for the celebs to be cancelled for endorsing Chidimma without knowing the facts.

