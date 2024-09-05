Sophie Ndaba recently shared a powerful message about her fall from grace and how God picked her up

The former Generations actress said she was unfortunate to pick friends and partners who weren't good for her and suffered the consequences

Her speech moved fans to tears, with many celebrating her comeback and revival after all that she's been through

Sophie Ndaba says God helped her see how destructive her life was. Images: sophiendaba_.

Sophie Ndama recently opened up about how God took everything away from her to teach her a lesson.

Sophie Ndama gets real about her shortcomings

Despite a recent ankle injury that left her with a cast on her leg, this did not stop Sophie Ndaba from sharing her life story and speaking on her shortcomings.

The 016FM actress spoke at a recent Women's Day conference, where she told the ladies about how God took everything away from her because she was acting carelessly.

Sophie reveals that she was stuck in a cycle of splurging on her friends and alluded to her partner milking her dry and being a serial cheater. She further revealed that some of her "friends" were also after her man:

"Be careful of the friends you choose; don't ever sleep on the job. By the time I was quarter-past dead, that's the time when God started renewing me, and I knew. The amount of time I used to build an empire is not the same amount of time I'll use to restore; I don't have time anymore."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Mzansi shows love to Sophie Ndaba

Netizens were moved by Sophie's message and proud of her journey:

Zweli_Thixo said:

"A fighter, she is one strong woman."

__ThapeloM showed love to Sophie:

"Sophie is the woman she thinks she is."

Palesa_Dichaba was happy:

"What a journey, but she's back, and I'm extremely happy for her."

lalatuku posted:

"Tests that lead to testimonies!"

malebogo888 responded:

"Look at God!"

Sophie Ndaba stuns at award ceremony

