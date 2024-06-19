Actress Sophie Ndaba recently bagged a new acting gig on Showmax's new drama series 016FM

The former Generations star shared that she was headhunted to be a part of the show

Speaking to Briefly News, Sophie Ndaba shared how she got the role in the new drama series

Actress Sophie Ndaba bagged a new acting gig. Image: @sophiendaba, supplied

South African veteran actress Sophie Ndaba is slowly returning to the showbiz industry after her battle with diabetes.

Sophie Ndaba bags acting gig in new Showmax drama series 016FM

The former Generations star Sophie Ndaba has made headlines once again on social media after she disclosed that she got hospitalised after breaking her bone.

Recently, the star bagged a new acting gig on the upcoming Showmax drama series 016FM. According to ZiMoja, the actress will return to TV after a long hiatus.

Sophie shared with the publication that she was headhunted by the show for the role she got.

She said:

"They called and asked if I'd be interested in doing a self-tape for the character. They loved how I emulated the character and confirmed that I'd play the role in a few days.

The star also spoke about her role:

"Being a great actor isn't about nailing every scene in one take; it's about bringing the character to life and working seamlessly with your co-actors. On 016FM, we collaborated well.

"Working with the new team, I felt their respect and honor in sharing the stage, especially with the newcomers. The experience was incredible, from the producers and crew to the talent. They truly made my time on set memorable and great."

Speaking to Briefly News, Sophie talked about how she got the role in the new drama series:

"I took a break to focus on my wellness a while back. I'm slowly getting back to doing all my favourite things. The show called me and asked if I'd be interested in playing a role in charity.

"As they saw it to suit me. And I read the script and reverted with a response and self-tape for the channel, and the rest was history. It's a beautiful 016 Vaal story, and I was truly happy to be part of an amazing young cast and a great production round."

Sophie Ndaba flaunts her glow-up

Briefly News previously reported that Sophie Ndaba is applying pressure. Her latest pictures have fans buzzing with excitement.

The actress brightened Instagram timelines with three snaps of her looking like money. The former Generations star rocked a black and white Prada outfit, leaving netizens in awe of her beauty.

