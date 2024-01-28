Sophie Ndaba showed her breathtaking glow-up by posting amazing pictures on her Instagram page

She expressed gratitude for a productive week and encouraged her thousands of followers to stay positive

Netizens are stunned by the beautiful snaps and raving about her comeback in the comments section

Sophie Ndaba shared an inspiring message and wowed Mzansi with her snaps. Image: @sophiendaba

Yassss! Sophie Ndaba is applying pressure. Her latest pictures have fans buzzing with excitement.

Sophie Ndaba shows her glow-up

The actress brightened Instagram timelines with three snaps of her looking like money.

The former Generations star rocked a black and white Prada outfit, leaving netizens in awe of her beauty.

Positivity and self-love message

The glamorous pictures were not just a visual treat but also a source of inspiration for those keeping tabs on her life.

Sophie thanked God for a productive week and shared a powerful message on her account.

"Dear Lord, thank you for a safe fruitful week! Happy Sunday angels! For me, Sundays are not only for continued prayer and to give thanks to my King Jesus, but to take time out and introspect on lessons learnt in the past week."

She urged her followers to keep a positive mindset and regularly say their affirmations.

"I know I can do better in the new week ahead. Remember your affirmations, honey! Don't wait to be told who you are! I'm a conqueror, I'm a survivor, I'm led by Grace, I'm a winner, I'm beautiful, I am love."

See the pics below:

Instagram users admire Sophie Ndaba

Netizens are blown away by Sophie's flawless glow-up. Many are celebrating her remarkable journey of overcoming challenges.

Having battled depression and severe weight loss, Sophie is the image of resilience.

See some comments below:

@zeeighpo mentioned:

"Sis, you’re really doing the most. "

@kasale.boitumelo stated:

"It can only be God."

@flawless_feliboo commented:

"Thee one and only beauty queen. Love you mama. ❤️"

@trociamoeketsi said:

"Wow, my Queen, you are looking hot."

@phaham_saliva added:

"Ous Sophie ke bone Modimo ka wena. "

@mawethukevin mentioned:

"God is good. Good to see you doing well sistas. "

@yvonnemolepo wrote:

"May our lord God continue to be good to Sophie Ndaba. Much love and appreciation for his grace upon you."

@sorry_mizjackson posted:

"It's giving world-class finest queen! Hello darling!"

