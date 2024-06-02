Sophie Ndaba posted a video sharing a health update with her fans after she got involved in an accident

The iconic actress opened up about her recent health challenge after she went out to play golf with friends

Sophie Ndaba posted a candid Instagram video while in the hospital, and many people were touched

Sophie Ndaba posted a video telling her supporters that she was injured. The actors told fans the latest challenge she faced in a health facility.

Sophie Ndaba shared a video while in hospital and discussed her injury. Image: @sophiendaba_.

Sophie Ndaba took to social media to give her fans an inside look into her hospital visit. Online users penned sweet messages for Sophie Ndaba.

Sophie Ndaba shares update from hospital

In a post shared on Instagram, Sophie told her fans that she broke her ankle. In the video, she said that the injury reminded her of how God works.

Sophie said she is grateful that her injury was not something worse and that she still has many things going for her. Watch the below:

Sophie Ndaba gets well wishes from fans

Beloved actress Sophie Ndaba's video touched many people. The actress was flooded with messages from people who felt that she's been through a lot as she has always been open about her struggles with health. Read people's comments below:

@MgSchookums said:

"Get well sis."

@noziphomash commented:

"She's really been through a lot hey."

@natethachef wrote:

" I hope she gets better."

@_givenandlovu was amazed:

"I am actually shaken by the level of faith this woman has. omgggg , in the midst of storms , she still stands by God ? oh , Sophie! May God see your heart."

@cozmino_ wished Sophie well:

"Speedy recovery to Queen ."

@miss_fine_wine gushed:

"I admire her faith."

@MakiMarish remarked:

"Poor woman she has been through so much. I hope she heals and get better."

Sophie Ndaba flaunts her glow-up

Briefly News previously reported that Sophie Ndaba is applying pressure. Her latest pictures have fans buzzing with excitement.

The actress brightened Instagram timelines with three snaps of her looking like money.

The former Generations star rocked a black and white Prada outfit, leaving netizens in awe of her beauty.

