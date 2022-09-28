Sophie Ndaba has set the record straight about her ill health and recent reports about losing her home to a bank

The former Generations star reiterated that she sold her house through property agents and slammed the publication for saying she's an "ailing" person

The Lockdown star admitted that she's has diabetes and shared that she's grateful for life because her children need her

Sophie Ndaba has set the record straight regarding her health. The former Generations actress hogged headlines recently after a publication claimed she was "ailing".

The same outlet also reported that the media personality, also known as Queen, lost her multi-million rand mansion to a bank. She made it clear that she sold her crib through property agents.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sophie slammed the Sunday World journalist who published the story. She expressed that some reporters should be taken to court for "stupidity and lack of conclusive research".

The Lockdown actress went on to explain that she sold the house after renting it our during the hard Covid-19 lockdown stages. She added that she was in Kimberley when she sold the house.

The star also criticised the publication for labelling her an "ailing" person just because she's living with diabetes. She said she's grateful for life because her children need her.

Sophie shared that journalists don't have any right to "write a mockery" about someone who "struggles with a killer disease that is diabetes".

