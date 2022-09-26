Sophie Ndaba has slammed reports claiming she lost her house to a bank after failing to pay her R22 347 monthly mortgage

The fuming former Generations star also rubbished the claims that she's ailing in a video she posted on her timeline

The Lockdown star shared that she sold her home through an agency and many Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to offer her support after she posted the clip

Sophie Ndaba is fuming after a local publication claimed she lost her house to a bank. The actress rubbished the recent report, saying that she sold her own house.

The Lockdown star shared that her house was not auctioned by Mercantile Bank for allegedly failing to pay her monthly installments. She took to social media to address the publication.

Taking to Instagram, the former Generations actress denied that she's experiencing financial struggles, reports ZAlebs. Sunday World reported that the veteran media personality couldn't pay her R22 347 monthly mortgage of her R22 million home in Johannesburg. Her bond was allegedly in arrears of more than R80 000.

"When a bank sells a house it's called an auction. I sold my house through CF property agency."

Sophie also pleaded with the publication to do research. The star, also known as Queen, also denied that she's ailing.

"Look at me, do I look like an ailing person to you?"

Mzansi celebs and Sophie's fans took to her comment section to comfort her while some slammed the publication for writing "lies".

Gugu Gumede wrote:

"I’m so sorry, Sophla."

Busiswaah asked:

"That paper’s still open? Mad."

Nthati Moshesh commented:

"Askies my dearest awesome Sophla."

itu_geemoo wrote:

"Indeed they write stories without doing research properly."

dionmaniza said:

"That's how they get paid, to sell lies."

dudukamf171 commented:

"I love that you are standing up for your these people have been on your case for years and you have not addressed them. Well done, we love you."

mawande_mafakazi wrote:

"This is so sad."

cynthiamakhanya added:

"Sis you don't need this drama in your life.....who reads the newspapers, anyway don't stress."

Sophie Ndaba bags new acting gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sophie Ndaba has been in the headlines for unfortunate reasons recently, however it seems things have taken a turn for the better. The veteran actress has bagged an acting gig on e.tv newcomer House of Zwide.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the exciting news. The news was also reported by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter account. Sharing more information on the role, Mphela said:

"Ndaba plays the role of Jo, one of the top clients. Ona makes the big mistake of implying that Jo is too fat for the dress she is trying on … and hell ensues."

Source: Briefly News