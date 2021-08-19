Halala: Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba bags new acting gig

South African actress Sophie Ndaba will be returning to Mzansi TV screens as of Thursday, 19 August

The media personality landed a role on the newcomer soapie House of Zwide and she could not be more excited

Mzansi social media users also expressed their enthusiasm to see her grace the country with her amazing talents once again

Sophie Ndaba has been in the headlines for unfortunate reasons recently, however it seems things have taken a turn for the better. The veteran actress has bagged an acting gig on eTV newcomer House of Zwide.

Ndaba will be making her debut appearance the show tonight. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the exciting news.

The news was also reported by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter account. Sharing more information on the role, Mphela said:

“Ndaba plays the role of Jo, one of the top clients. Ona makes the big mistake of implying that Jo is too fat for the dress she is trying on … and hell ensues.”

Social media users were, of course, extremely happy for Sophie especially after her recent misfortunes.

@davejunior89 said:

“Ona will conquer this no matter what cause talent and gift are powerful tool to paralyse your enemy.”

@kaymahlatsi said:

“Will Ona ever get some break here? Anyway, we welcome the Queen back on our screens.”

Welcome back to our screens, Queen.

Sophie Ndaba’s son drops diss track about Max Lichaba, Mzansi supports him

Meanwhile Sophie has been embroiled in some controversy after her son dropped a diss track aimed at Max Lichaba.

Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba trended on social media over the weekend after her last-born son, Lwandle Ndaba, dropped a diss track aimed at his estranged stepfather, Max Lichaba.

Lwandle, who goes by the stage name, Ocean L, released the song My Step Dad A Devil and Mzansi made sure it went viral.

The 22-year-old tore into Lichaba in all of the verses, exposing him for allegedly using his mother for her fame and money. He went as far as accusing him of cheating on her multiple times and for allegedly physically assaulting her.

