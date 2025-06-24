Former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco announced that she started her own farm

The businesswoman revealed her cattle on Instagram recently, saying she has fulfilled her dream of starting a farmstead

Netizens congratulated LaConco on her massive achievement, and many encouraged her to keep going

Businesswoman LaConco showed off her farm. Image: LaConco

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was left inspired and taking notes after former reality TV star, Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco, showed off her cattle.

LaConco shows off cattle

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, Nonkanyiso LaConco showed off her cattle, revealing that she herds sheep and goats. The star spoke about living her dreams. She captioned her post with a powerful message:

"With every lie, betrayal and broken promises, I’ve learned to start exactly where I am. My dreams are mine to fulfil; it has been proven repeatedly that my gift lies in the areas where I must work the hardest."

In addition to her farm, LaConco also owns two businesses. A clothing brand, LaConco Apparel, and LaConco Naturals, which is a beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand.

Her cosmetics company offers body butter, bath soap and body scrub made with natural butters and infused with essential oils.

Peeps wish LaConco well

Mzansi peeps expressed excitement for LaConco, and they wished her well on her future endeavours.

Ndinguyemagaba said:

"One thing about my friend, she honours her upbringing. I love your vision iclear dade!"

Nolwaz.tt stated:

"This is what I want to see. I love this about you, my friend. Keep up the good work."

Montseng.r.mothae lauded:

"You are a true inspiration, my Friend. Omg! Honestly. You keep me reaching higher. Caption is everything! I felt that."

Madonna_q387 lauded:

"I’m not usually one who follows ‘celebrities’ nor do I pay much attention to the showbiz, however, I have a liking towards you. Something in you whispers authenticity - a great lack, I would say, in most public figures. I believe you have a beautiful aura. Shine your light and stay true to yourself."

pearlly_berry shared:

"You did it!! You conquered!! La’Conquer _ so proud of you."

Nosi_nanagavini gushed:

"Qathatha! An entire girl with istoko on your feet, my friend, I love your work."

Lethumsomi mentioned:

"It’s the caption that got me; so many of us can attest to this."

Mumbo_z gushed:

"Exactly what I like about you, you do not force things. If things do not go well, you accept and deal with that, then you pick yourself up. That’s a true definition of living life."

LaConco attended Jacob Zuma's birthday celebrations

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco attended former President Jacob Zuma's 83rd birthday celebration. She was pictured alongside his family.

LaConco did, however, clarify in her podcast that she has no romantic interest in Zuma or rekindling their relationship. She stated that she is committed to co-parenting their son, Sakha. Peeps reacted with mixed opinions, questioning her presence at the event, while LaConco reiterated her respect for Zuma due to their shared past and son.

