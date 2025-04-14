Reality TV star LaConco attended former President Jacob Zuma's 83rd birthday celebration, where she was spotted alongside his family

Despite ongoing speculation, LaConco clarified in her podcast that she has no romantic interest in Zuma, emphasizing her commitment to co-parenting their son, Sakha

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, questioning her presence at the event, while LaConco reiterated her respect for Zuma due to their shared past and son

Reality television star Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco was among the people who attended former President Jacob Zuma's 83rd birthday. A picture of the media personality at the lavish event has gone viral online.

LaConco was pictured at Jacob Zuma's birthday party. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco attends Jacob Zuma's birthday party

LaConco and Jacob Zuma's lives will forever be intertwined. The star who never misses the chance to celebrate her baby daddy and son's joint birthdays attended the former statesman's birthday festivities.

The event was attended by Zuma's family, including all his wives and children. A video of his children singing a heartwarming birthday song for him has gone viral on social media. A user with the handle @azania1023 shared pictures showing Zuma's wives cutting his birthday cake, and another one of LaConco attending the event. The post's caption read:

"All President Zuma’s wives celebrated his birthday in Nkandla, Laconco was also there…"

Fans react to Zuma's birthday pictures

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Many asked why LaConco attended that event.

@IvanMbongwa commented:

"Since when is Laconco a wife😳😳😳"

@Mashangolloyd wrote:

"They are jus pampering him waiting for inheritance 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

What does LaConco say about her relationship with JZ?

LaConco has been telling all about her relationship with her baby daddy and former lover Jacob Zuma in her new podcast, Timeline With LaConco. Fans have been curious about their relationship following reports that they had rekindled their romance.

However, LaConco poured cold water on the allegations and noted that she had no interest in having a romantic relationship with her baby daddy. She wrote:

“Hear this from me: I have no romantic interest in my son's father; it died years ago. As a mother, I am here for what is right for Sakha, which is quality time with his family.”

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star also noted that although they were no longer in a romantic relationship, she respected Jacob Zuma, not only because they share a son, Sakha, together, but because of the love the love they shared in the past.

“I respect him because at some point he showed me his genuine love."

LaConco attended her baby daddy's 83rd birthday. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete shares videos from her birthday celebrations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that seasoned media personality Thembi Seete has stirred up conversation on social media after sharing videos from her birthday celebration. The former Idols SA judge also recently ignited a wave of reactions on social media by sharing photos from her 48th birthday.

Thembi Seete has one of the most gorgeous faces on social media, and she isn’t afraid to show it. The veteran entertainer took to her Instagram account and shared videos and pictures from her surprise 48th birthday celebration.

Source: Briefly News