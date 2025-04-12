Popular South African politician Jacob Zuma is celebrating his 83rd birthday with his family at his Nkandla homestead

A video of Zuma singing with his children on his birthday was shared on social media on Saturday, 12 April

The Jacob Zuma Foundation and MK Party wished the former president a very happy birthday on social media

Jacob Zuma's children celebrate his 83rd birthday. Images: supplied

Source: Getty Images

Former South African president and MK Party founder Jacob Zuma is celebrating his 83rd birthday with his family.

A video of Zuma's children singing him a happy birthday was shared on social media on Saturday, 12 April.

MDNNews shared a video of the former South African president singing along with his children on his birthday.

South Africans wish Zuma a happy birthday

@AssorcSich13616 wrote:

"Happy birthday Msholozi omkhulu!"

@dubula35480711 replied:

"Thank you Nxamalala for building us a solid and truly liberal political home. Building the mk party was the correct decision, now you are finally getting the love, respect and recognition that you deserve from millions of people who love you. Happy birthday baba

@KingMntungwa said:

"President Jacob Zuma turns 83 today 12 April 2025. MK Party Commanders across the country are set to host nationwide celebrations in honor of our hero and struggle veteran's enduring legacy.

@zulukingdom77 responded:

"Happy birthday Nxamalala wabantu, President of South Africa."

@FloydShivambu wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the Commander General of uMKhonto weSizwe. Comrade President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma. The humility, courage, consistency, honesty and respect for all our people is what makes you great! The membership and supporters of uMKhonto weSizwe cherish."

@NhlamuloNdhlela replied:

"To my father, my President, Bava Jacob Gedlehlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma. I wish you a happy birthday day. May the ancestors continue to give you wisdom and further extend your life, so that your contemporary enemies continue to revere your success and legacy. You have done something no other man of your statue has ever had the guts to do, the formation of UMkhonto WeSizwe Party, the only living liberation movement, and for that we thank you Bava!!!

@Dilukeni wrote:

"Happy Birthday Comrade Jacob Zuma. There is no weapon that the African enemy has not thrown at you. They jailed you. They demonized you. Yet with a smile, you remained true to the spirit of Africanism. You remained amongst our people. Namibia is with you."

@lunietoolz responded:

"Happy birthday to the 4th duly elected and constitutionally sworn-in President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, the former President Prof. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma."

"Today, as you mark your 83rd birthday, may you and we all pause to reflect on the extraordinary political journey you have walked."

Jacob Zuma turns 83 years. Image: @FransBwalya

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma urges MP Party fans to support instigator

In more news, Briefly News reported in March this year Jacob Zuma urged his supporters to show support for alleged July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile.

Khanyile faces charges of inciting public violence and violating the Disaster Management Act in July 2021.

Zuma told supporters that it was very necessary for them to rally behind party members and defend their comrades.

