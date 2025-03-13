Jacob Zuma urged his supporters to show support for alleged July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

Khanyile faces charges of inciting public violence and violating the Disaster Management Act in July 2021

Zuma told supporters that it was very necessary for them to rally behind party members and defend their comrades

Jacob Zuma has urged MK Party members to support Bonginkosi Khanyile, one of the men alleged to have instigated the July unrest. Image: Elias Mbuwane

KWAZULU-NATAL - Jacob Zuma has urged all uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members to rally behind Bonginkosi Khanyile.

Khanyile, the alleged July unrest instigator, has the full backing of the MK Party president as he appears in court in connection with the unrest.

Khanyile was supposed to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in the first week of March and was then ordered to appear again on 13 March 2025.

He faces charges of inciting public violence and violating the Disaster Management Act in July 2021.

Zuma encourages supporters to rally behind Khanyile

Before his appearance, Zuma urged party supporters to rally behind Bonginkosi Khanyile. In a video posted on X alongside Khanyile, he said the party would give him the necessary support. Khanyile is currently out on R5,000 bail.

“I am sure we’re all aware that the young man Khanyile is appearing in court. I think it will be very good for us to go and support him,” the former president said.

He added that it was necessary that whenever a member of the party was in a situation like this, they had the backing of everyone else.

“We should be there to give support and make it a point that they should know we are there to defend our comrades,” Zuma added.

You can watch Zuma's appeal below.

What you need to know about the July unrest

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recently appeared in court for her role in the July unrest. Image: Darren Stewart

South Africans unimpressed with Zuma’s appeal

Zuma’s appeal didn’t sit well with social media users, especially considering how much death and destruction was caused by the unrest.

Freddy Mcapukisi said:

“I just hope that they won't bungle this case and secure a conviction so that it sends a strong message out there that this country can never be held ransom by criminal elements.”

Hloks Molaudi added:

“We are busy with serious things like vat proposed increase which will impact most of us, this one he can go to court alone.”

Abonga Lucwaba stated:

“Jail this thing. Throw the keys far away.”

Michael Mourinho said:

“How many people lost their jobs because of those unrest? No sympathy here.”

Carl Taylor added:

“A terrorist party supporting a terrorist action by this cadre, and Zuma’s daughter that got off for inciting July arrest. What a country when voters still vote to keep criminals in power and then go out and toi toi and destroy infrastructure in support.”

Lee-ann Pienaar asked:

“Wow. After people lost businesses and their jobs?”

Clifford Thomson stated:

“Support from one criminal to another criminal. Sies.”

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

In a related article, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been released on a warning and will appear at the Durban High Court on 20 March 2025.

Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma's daughter is charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence.

The charges stem from social media posts she made during the July 2021 unrest following the arrest of her father.

