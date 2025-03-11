Fikile Mbalula stated that the African National Congress (ANC) would no longer prioritise political connections when it came to deployment

The Secretary-General of the ANC highlighted the party’s commitment to service delivery on 10 March at a press briefing in Bloemfontein

South Africans were amused by Mbalula's comments, with many saying it was too late for the party to undo the damage caused by cadre deployment

The ANC's Fikile Mbalula said that the ANC would not tolerate cadre deployment that benefitted friends of friends, but South African have doubts about his statement. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

FREE STATE - The African National Congress (ANC) will no longer tolerate the culture of cadre deployment that favoured friends of politicians.

That’s according to Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who stated that the party would not prioritise political connections over competence.

Mbalula made the remarks on Monday, 10 March, while addressing the media in Bloemfontein where the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) was visiting party branches in the province.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During his address, Mbalula noted that only people who could effectively deliver service delivery would be appointed. He added that a skills audit was being conducted on all senior municipal managers in the Free State, to make sure that only qualified and competent individuals held key positions in municipalities, highlighting the party’s commitment to service delivery.

Democratic Alliance wanted cadre deployment declared unconstitutional

The ANC’s stance slightly contradicts their previous comment where they defended the use of cadre deployment.

In February 2024, the Democratic Alliance (DA) took the ANC to court, asking that the cadre development policy and deployment strategy be declared unconstitutional.

The High Court in Gauteng dismissed the application with costs, something the ANC celebrated.

The party also argued that cadre deployment could not be faulted because it was a common feature of democratic practice around the world.

“It is the ANC’s view that the practice of cadre deployment should not be inconsistent with the principles of fairness, transparency and merit in the appointment of individuals to public entities,” it said at the time.

South Africans amused by Mbalula’s comments

While Mbalula reiterated that the ANC’s decision was because it was committed to service delivery, social media users found his statement hilarious.

Thulani Mashabane stated:

“Too late for that. Cadre deployment has destroyed SA.”

Mjimaro Lesejane asked:

“What qualifies one to be a minister? 🤔”

Johanna Claassen added:

“Empty promises. So many uneducated cadres in huge government posts that caused the downfall of SA. When will they learn to appoint the best applicant and forget about race? 30 years of mismanagement and still they will appoint them.”

Esther Naidoo said:

“The country has already been destroyed. Too late. The money is gone.”

Kevin Pearson exclaimed:

“Oh, come on. Incompetent cadre deployment has been happening for 30 years. It won't stop now.”

Edward Walker said:

“Let's start with you, Fikile. If you are not an incompetent cadre deployed, then I do not know what is.”

Leslie Le Roux joked:

“Must be an April Fool’s joke right? But wait, it's not April yet🤣.”

Mbalula says government can't be run like a stokvel

The ANC's Secretary-General is no stranger to making statements that cause a debate on social media.

Mbalula made headlines in January 2025 when he stated that the government could not be treated like a stokvel.

Briefly News stated that Mbalula made the comments as he defended Cyril Ramaphosa for signing the Expropriation Bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News