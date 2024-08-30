South Africans have accused the Democratic Alliance of the very cadre deployment it contested the African National Congress for

The party's leader, John Steenhuisen, asked the Public Service and Administration minister, Mzamo Buthelezi, to do away with the Public Service Act's minimum requirements

This is because he reportedly plans to employ DA members without qualifications into the government, angering many South Africans

One of those members spoke to Briefly News and provided a vague comment

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

John Steenhuisen and the DA have been accused of cadre deployment. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans are far from happy that the Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, wants to give unqualified party members positions in government.

John Steenhuisen wants to hire unqualified members

According to an exclusive article News24 published, Steenhuisen wrote to the Minister of Public Services and Administration to deviate from the minimum requirements to appoint candidates to his office. He intends to employ four people who do not have qualifications in his office. These include former MP Annette Steyn, his PA Una Christians, Mr. Kruger and spokesperson Charity McCord.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Steenhuisen, who only has a matric, has been criticized for not having a qualification outside his matric certificate. He also recently came under criticism for employing Roman Cabanac, a controversial podcaster who has been accused of racism.

Briefly News speaks to McCord

Briefly News contacted McCord, a media liaison officer in the DA. She commented:

"Perhaps ask News24 to respond to these," she said.

Briefly News also contacted the Democratic Alliance and Steyn for a comment. The party and Steyn did not respond at the time of publication.

South Africans slam the DA

Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet accused the party of cadre deployment.

Maki Marish said:

"DA practising cadre deployment? I am not surprised."

Rain Song said:

"This is hilarious. Our country is full of jokes shame."

LekoloaneManam2 said:

"This is just the beginning of a very hectic five years of grand coalition between ANC and DA."

Lenyasa La Manyasa said:

"Funny how white people are defending cadre deployment by the DA, but everyone else, including black people, have lambasted the ANC for the same thing."

Omar Abdul Hassain bin Muhammad the 2nd said:

"The same DA that took ANC to court for practising cadre deployment is practising cadre deployment?"

Ndabiya said:

"The problem is cadre deployment, which the DA took the ANC to court over, and now they're doing the same."

DA's suspended member Renaldo Gouws returns to Parliament

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the DA's suspended Member of Parliament, Renaldo Gouws, returned to his duties.

This was weeks after he was suspended for videos he made in the past in which he called black people the K-word.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News