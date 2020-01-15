National Qualification Framework levels in South Africa: what are they?

South Africa has set a link between the educational systems and the job market. This has made job seekers realise how possible it is for them to achieve their dreams. Understanding what the NQF levels mean will make it more transparent for employees to understand the minimum educational requirements to be employed in different positions.

National Qualifications Framework refers to a formal system set to describe one's qualifications. Below is a general overview of NQF levels explained.

NQF levels in South Africa

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) is a statutory body working according to the National Qualifications Framework Act 67 of 2008.

The body works hand in hand with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour to develop and implement the National Qualifications Framework.

SAQA NQF levels and credits

To achieve its goals, SAQA has set a system that integrates recognised national and international education and training standards. In matters of quality, the body has established a quality assurance team that checks the quality of education offered in the institutions.

The body also works hand in hand with the National Learners' Records Database to record relevant information regarding the top South African students. SAQA also evaluates the educational qualifications of international students to determine the qualifications' equivalence to the South African levels.

NQF levels table

Here is a summary table of the NQF levels and credits.

Levels Designation 1 Grade 9 2 Grade 10 and national certificates 3 Grade 11 and national certificates 4 Grade 12 (National senior and national certificates) 5 Higher certificates and advanced national certificates 6 National diploma and advanced certificates 7 Bachelor's degree, advanced diplomas, postgraduate certificate and B-tech 8 Honours degree, postgraduate diploma and professional qualifications 9 Master's degree 10 Doctor's degree

What do the NQF credits refer to?

NQF credits refer to the notional hours a learner requires to achieve their studies. The different levels have a set number of credits that one should attain for them to qualify for the stated NQL levels.

What is the meaning behind the term NQF level?

National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels classify and compare different qualifications in education and training systems across countries.

The NQF system is employed to assess the level or levels of qualifications attained by students. A higher NQF Level corresponds to a more advanced qualification.

What is a level 7 NQF?

A level 7 qualification in the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) typically represents postgraduate qualifications. These are bachelor's degrees, advanced diplomas, and postgraduate certificates.

Is NQF level 6 considered to be above average?

A level 6 qualification is considered above average and represents an advanced level of education. It represents a national diploma and advanced certificates.

What is NQF level 8 equivalent to?

NQF level 8 is equivalent to an honours degree, postgraduate diploma and professional qualifications.

What is the main purpose of the NQF?

The primary aim of the NQF is to guarantee that every student has the chance to advance their personal growth as they progress from one NQF Level to the subsequent one.

These details about the different NQF levels are vital in determining the job position a job seeker qualifies for. They also prove how much the Ministry of Labour and Education have been integrated to ensure the industries are braced with a competent workforce.

