Government salary levels in South Africa are categorized according to job levels. Civil servants enjoy more financial benefits than people working in the private sector. The government caters for medical cover, housing, transport, and more expenses.

South Africa spends a significant portion of its revenue on government employees' wages. Hence, budgeting for the public servants' compensation is one of the main challenges the Department of National Treasury faces. As a result, the government usually tries to cut down the huge wage bill because it slows down economic growth.

Government salary levels in South Africa

The South African government employs skilled and competent public servants. The Department of Service and Public Administration (DPSA) oversees public service quality, approves government salary levels and notches in the public sector, and promotes public servants' well-being.

South Africa's DPSA policies outline minimum wages for government employees, and DPSA documents outline standards of government salary levels for public servants. You can discover some of the best-paying careers in South Africa from DPSA salary scales in 2022.

What are salary grade levels?

A salary grade scale is a format used to place employees into different pay levels based on their work experience and level of education. Jobs are placed in pay grades to make the classification of employees easy.

The government salary levels and notches in 2022 comprise 16 salary bands, with employees in band 1 earning an average salary of R103,562. Below are government salary levels in South Africa in 2022:

Salary band/level The average number of public servants Average annual salary 1 263 R103 562 2 77 651 R171 278 3 69 003 R206 957 4 38 663 R247 296 5 201 244 R283 227 6 129 361 R332 985 7 306 703 R411 227 8 159 899 R479 868 9 99 927 R567 956 10 54 510 R710 273 11 35 365 R851 022 12 27 399 R1 222 246 13 7 660 R1 147 609 14 2 405 R1 378 620 15 528 R1 661 168 16 712 R2 130 602

DPSA salary increase in 2021

Trade unions have pushed for an increase in salary levels from the government of South Africa for years. As a result, DPSA and public servants have had several agreements, including the 2021/2022 wage negotiations agreement.

They settled on a once-off 1.5% pensionable increase for all employees on salary levels 1 to 12. The once-off allowance was implemented by 15 September 2021, while the non-pensionable cash allowance for public service salary scales 2020/2021 was effective from 1 April 2021.

Non-pensionable cash allowance

Employees in Levels 1 to 5: R1,220 allowance

Employees in Levels 6 and 7: R1,352 allowance

Employees in Levels 8 and 9: R1,450 allowance

Employees in Levels 10 and 11: R1,640 allowance

Employees in Level 12: R1,695 allowance

Below is an exposition of monthly guaranteed and potential gains based on a 5.8% cost-of-living adjustment and revised housing allowance and medical subsidy per month for full-time employees on salary levels 1 to 12 (public service act employees):

The guaranteed gain in salary

Salary level Current min. monthly salary (incl. Pension & Serv. Bonus) Proposed monthly notch (incl. Pension & Serv. Bonus) Percentage of guaranteed gain Monthly gain (before deductions) 1 R6 856 R7 254 5.8% R398 2 R7 385 R7 814 5.8% R428 3 R8 830 R9 342 5.8% R 512 4 R10 464 R11 071 5.8% R607 5 R12 511 R13 237 5.8% R726 6 R15 023 R15 895 5.8% R871 7 R18 547 R19 623 5.8% R1 076 8 R23 033 R24 369 5.8% R1 336 9 R27 381 R28 969 5.8% R1 588 10 R34 174 R36 157 5.8% R1 982 11 R44 357 R46 929 5.8% R2 573 12 R44 357 R55 618 5.8% R3 049

The potential gain in housing allowance

Salary level Current min. monthly housing allowance Proposed monthly housing allowance Percentage of potential gain Monthly gain (before deductions) 1 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 2 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 3 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 4 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 5 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 6 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 7 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 8 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 9 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 10 R900 R1 100 22.2% R200 11 — — — — 12 — — — —

The potential gain due to pay progression (1.5% per annum)

Salary level Percentage of potential gain Monthly gain (before deductions) 1 1.5% R109 2 1.5% R117 3 1.5% R140 4 1.5% R166 5 1.5% R199 6 1.5% R238 7 1.5% R294 8 1.5% R366 9 1.5% R435 10 1.5% R 542 11 1.5% R 704 12 1.5% R 834

The potential gain in medical subsidy

Salary level Current min. monthly medical subsidy Proposed monthly medical subsidy Percentage of potential gain Monthly gain (before deductions) 1 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 2 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 3 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 4 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 5 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 6 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 7 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 8 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 9 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 10 R2 760 R3 545 28.5% R785 11 — — — — 12 — — — —

The overall guaranteed & potential gain

Salary level Overall monthly guaranteed and potential gain Total % increase 1 R1 492 14.2% 2 R1 531 13.9% 3 R1 637 13.1% 4 R1 758 13.1% 5 R1 909 11.8% 6 R2 095 11.2% 7 R2 355 10.6% 8 R2 686 10.1% 9 R3 007 9.7% 10 R3 509 9.3% 11 R3 277 7.4% 12 R3 883 7.4%

The potential revised monthly remuneration (before deductions)

Salary level Potential revised monthly remuneration (before deductions) 1 R12 007 2 R12 576 3 R14 127 4 R15 882 5 R18 080 6 R20 778 7 R24 562 8 R29 379 9 R34 048 10 R41 344 11 R47 633 12 R56 452

Estimated average salaries for South African civil workers

South Africans are constantly looking for new jobs. They want more job responsibilities, better financial and career development opportunities, and better salary packages. Below are Payscale.com's estimated average salaries of some South African public servants:

Finance and Accounting

A group or regional Chief Finance Officer's annual salary is about R1,156,871. A financial director makes R1,096183, a finance manager earns R530,381, and an accountant earns R349,897.

Information Technology

A Chief Information Ofﬁcer's annual salary is around R1,405686, while an IT manager makes R492,584. An application developer gets R351,402. Additionally, a senior IT Business Analyst earns R664,293.

Engineering and Manufacturing

A factory or plant manager has an annual salary of R520,815. A quality engineer's yearly salary is R276,384, while the project engineer and a project director earn R401,507 and R1,500,000, respectively.

Legal

A junior counsel's annual income is R599,888. A general counsel makes R851,928, a legal counsel earns R700,000, while a senior legal counsel's yearly income is R1,028000.

Doctors

Doctors are among the highest-paid SA civil servants, with approximately R578,240 monthly salary. Their years of training and expertise significantly contribute to their earnings.

Police

SA's police officers are among the best-paid cops in Africa. Their annual salary of R219,462 attracts school leavers and professionals.

Nurses

Nurses in South Africa earn approximately R251,596 per year. They are an essential human resource to the economy. The world-class nursing education attracts many international students.

Members of Parliament (MPs)

Joining SA's national assembly has many financial benefits. MPs earn around R2 million.

Teachers

Salary levels for government teachers in South Africa are approximately R264 000 per year.

How much do government workers earn in South Africa?

Band 1 earners (presumably general staff in buildings) earn an annual average of R103,562, while band 16 (government ministers) receive an annual average of R2.1 million. The largest government employee groups (salary bands 5 and 9) earn R283 227 to R567 956 yearly.

What is level 10 salary in South Africa?

Civil servants in level 10 earn R710 273 per year.

How much is salary level 11?

Government employees in level 11 receive an annual salary of R851 022.

What is Grade 8 salary in South Africa?

Grade 8 government employees earn R479 868 per annum.

What is teachers government salary levels in South Africa?

The average salary for teachers in South Africa is R264 000 per year (R 135 per hour). Entry-level positions pay an annual starting salary of R210 000, while experienced teachers earn up to R840 000 per year.

What are the financial year salary scales?

A financial year salary scale is a range of annual wages you pay a new hire for a particular job.

Government salary levels in South Africa depict the wide gap between the highest and lowest paid public servants. The treasury hopes to gradually increase the minimum salaries of the lowest-paid civil workers to reduce the country's widening wage bill.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

