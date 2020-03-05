Global site navigation

Government salary levels in South Africa 2022: how much government employees earn
Government salary levels in South Africa 2022: how much government employees earn

by  Peris Walubengo Beth Wahinya

Government salary levels in South Africa are categorized according to job levels. Civil servants enjoy more financial benefits than people working in the private sector. The government caters for medical cover, housing, transport, and more expenses.

government salary levels in south africa
A printer typing the words "salary check" on a white paper. Photo: pexels.com @Ravi Roshan
Source: UGC

South Africa spends a significant portion of its revenue on government employees' wages. Hence, budgeting for the public servants' compensation is one of the main challenges the Department of National Treasury faces. As a result, the government usually tries to cut down the huge wage bill because it slows down economic growth.

Government salary levels in South Africa

The South African government employs skilled and competent public servants. The Department of Service and Public Administration (DPSA) oversees public service quality, approves government salary levels and notches in the public sector, and promotes public servants' well-being.

South Africa's DPSA policies outline minimum wages for government employees, and DPSA documents outline standards of government salary levels for public servants. You can discover some of the best-paying careers in South Africa from DPSA salary scales in 2022.

What are salary grade levels?

A salary grade scale is a format used to place employees into different pay levels based on their work experience and level of education. Jobs are placed in pay grades to make the classification of employees easy.

The government salary levels and notches in 2022 comprise 16 salary bands, with employees in band 1 earning an average salary of R103,562. Below are government salary levels in South Africa in 2022:

Salary band/levelThe average number of public servantsAverage annual salary
1263R103 562
277 651R171 278
369 003R206 957
438 663R247 296
5201 244R283 227
6129 361R332 985
7306 703R411 227
8159 899R479 868
999 927R567 956
1054 510R710 273
1135 365R851 022
1227 399R1 222 246
137 660R1 147 609
142 405R1 378 620
15528R1 661 168
16712R2 130 602

DPSA salary increase in 2021

Trade unions have pushed for an increase in salary levels from the government of South Africa for years. As a result, DPSA and public servants have had several agreements, including the 2021/2022 wage negotiations agreement.

They settled on a once-off 1.5% pensionable increase for all employees on salary levels 1 to 12. The once-off allowance was implemented by 15 September 2021, while the non-pensionable cash allowance for public service salary scales 2020/2021 was effective from 1 April 2021.

Non-pensionable cash allowance

  • Employees in Levels 1 to 5: R1,220 allowance
  • Employees in Levels 6 and 7: R1,352 allowance
  • Employees in Levels 8 and 9: R1,450 allowance
  • Employees in Levels 10 and 11: R1,640 allowance
  • Employees in Level 12: R1,695 allowance

Below is an exposition of monthly guaranteed and potential gains based on a 5.8% cost-of-living adjustment and revised housing allowance and medical subsidy per month for full-time employees on salary levels 1 to 12 (public service act employees):

The guaranteed gain in salary

Salary levelCurrent min. monthly salary (incl. Pension & Serv. Bonus)Proposed monthly notch (incl. Pension & Serv. Bonus)Percentage of guaranteed gainMonthly gain (before deductions)
1R6 856R7 2545.8%R398
2R7 385R7 8145.8%R428
3R8 830R9 3425.8%R 512
4R10 464R11 0715.8%R607
5R12 511R13 2375.8%R726
6R15 023R15 8955.8%R871
7R18 547R19 6235.8%R1 076
8R23 033R24 3695.8%R1 336
9R27 381R28 9695.8%R1 588
10R34 174R36 1575.8%R1 982
11R44 357R46 9295.8%R2 573
12R44 357R55 6185.8%R3 049

The potential gain in housing allowance

Salary levelCurrent min. monthly housingallowanceProposed monthly housing allowancePercentage of potential gainMonthly gain(beforedeductions)
1R900R1 10022.2%R200
2R900R1 10022.2%R200
3R900R1 10022.2%R200
4R900R1 10022.2%R200
5R900R1 10022.2%R200
6R900R1 10022.2%R200
7R900R1 10022.2%R200
8R900R1 10022.2%R200
9R900R1 10022.2%R200
10R900R1 10022.2%R200
11
12

The potential gain due to pay progression (1.5% per annum)

Salary levelPercentage of potential gainMonthly gain (before deductions)
11.5%R109
21.5%R117
31.5%R140
41.5%R166
51.5%R199
61.5%R238
71.5%R294
81.5%R366
91.5%R435
101.5%R 542
111.5%R 704
121.5%R 834

The potential gain in medical subsidy

Salary levelCurrent min.monthly medical subsidyProposed monthly medicalsubsidyPercentage of potential gainMonthly gain(beforedeductions)
1R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
2R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
3R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
4R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
5R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
6R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
7R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
8R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
9R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
10R2 760R3 54528.5%R785
11
12

The overall guaranteed & potential gain

Salary levelOverall monthly guaranteed and potential gainTotal %increase
1R1 49214.2%
2R1 53113.9%
3R1 63713.1%
4R1 75813.1%
5R1 90911.8%
6R2 09511.2%
7R2 35510.6%
8R2 68610.1%
9R3 0079.7%
10R3 5099.3%
11R3 2777.4%
12R3 883 7.4%

The potential revised monthly remuneration (before deductions)

Salary levelPotential revised monthly remuneration (before deductions)
1R12 007
2R12 576
3R14 127
4R15 882
5R18 080
6R20 778
7R24 562
8R29 379
9R34 048
10R41 344
11R47 633
12R56 452

Estimated average salaries for South African civil workers

South Africans are constantly looking for new jobs. They want more job responsibilities, better financial and career development opportunities, and better salary packages. Below are Payscale.com's estimated average salaries of some South African public servants:

Finance and Accounting

A group or regional Chief Finance Officer's annual salary is about R1,156,871. A financial director makes R1,096183, a finance manager earns R530,381, and an accountant earns R349,897.

Information Technology

A Chief Information Ofﬁcer's annual salary is around R1,405686, while an IT manager makes R492,584. An application developer gets R351,402. Additionally, a senior IT Business Analyst earns R664,293.

Engineering and Manufacturing

A factory or plant manager has an annual salary of R520,815. A quality engineer's yearly salary is R276,384, while the project engineer and a project director earn R401,507 and R1,500,000, respectively.

Legal

A junior counsel's annual income is R599,888. A general counsel makes R851,928, a legal counsel earns R700,000, while a senior legal counsel's yearly income is R1,028000.

Doctors

Doctors are among the highest-paid SA civil servants, with approximately R578,240 monthly salary. Their years of training and expertise significantly contribute to their earnings.

Police

SA's police officers are among the best-paid cops in Africa. Their annual salary of R219,462 attracts school leavers and professionals.

Nurses

Nurses in South Africa earn approximately R251,596 per year. They are an essential human resource to the economy. The world-class nursing education attracts many international students.

Members of Parliament (MPs)

Joining SA's national assembly has many financial benefits. MPs earn around R2 million.

Teachers

Salary levels for government teachers in South Africa are approximately R264 000 per year.

Government salary levels
An illustration of coins, money in a wallet, and bank cards. Photo: pixabay.com, @kreatikar
Source: UGC

How much do government workers earn in South Africa?

Band 1 earners (presumably general staff in buildings) earn an annual average of R103,562, while band 16 (government ministers) receive an annual average of R2.1 million. The largest government employee groups (salary bands 5 and 9) earn R283 227 to R567 956 yearly.

What is level 10 salary in South Africa?

Civil servants in level 10 earn R710 273 per year.

How much is salary level 11?

Government employees in level 11 receive an annual salary of R851 022.

What is Grade 8 salary in South Africa?

Grade 8 government employees earn R479 868 per annum.

What is teachers government salary levels in South Africa?

The average salary for teachers in South Africa is R264 000 per year (R 135 per hour). Entry-level positions pay an annual starting salary of R210 000, while experienced teachers earn up to R840 000 per year.

What are the financial year salary scales?

A financial year salary scale is a range of annual wages you pay a new hire for a particular job.

Government salary levels in South Africa depict the wide gap between the highest and lowest paid public servants. The treasury hopes to gradually increase the minimum salaries of the lowest-paid civil workers to reduce the country's widening wage bill.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

