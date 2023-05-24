Trade Unions Reject Eskom's 4.5% Salary Hike Offer as Stage 8 Loadshedding Looms

Eskom and trade unions cannot agree on the salary hike demands from employers

The state-owned power utility came back to the negotiation table with a salary increase proposal of 4.5%

There is concern that negotiations stalemate between Eskom and trade unions could lead to another protest from workers

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is at loggerheads with trade unions after it proposed a salary increase of 4.5% to workers. The state-owned power utility initially offered workers a raise of 3.75%

Eskom employees are asking for a salary increase between 10 -12%, while the power utility is only offering 4.5%. Images: Waldo Swiegers & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The revised offer was rejected by Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), who want a double-digit salary increase.

Trade unions call for a 12% salary hike for Eskom employees

Trade unions originally asked for a 15% salary increase, but Numsa revised the percentage to 12%. According to EWN, NUM has lowered its wage demands from 12% to 11%, and Solidarity wants a salary hike of 10.1%.

BusinessTech reported that in addition to a salary hike, employees are asking Eskom to increase benefits such as housing allowance, medical aid contribution, vehicle allowance and a 25% bonus every year.

Eskom workers also requested a once-off R1,500 essential worker or danger allowance and a R20 000 study benefit per child.

Eskom salary negotiations could trigger high stages of loadshedding

According to the Daily Maverick, the stalemate in Eskom negotiations could have a dire impact if workers decide to embark on a strike. Last year, Eskom workers protested after the power utility offered them a 7% increase.

The protest took place despite the restrictions placed on Eskom employees because they are deemed essential workers and are not allowed to strike.

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, an Eskom employees protest could trigger higher stages of rolling blackouts.

South Africans weigh in on Eskom employees asking for a salary increase

@DumisaniBhengu2 said:

"It will never end, will it?"

@NormaMansoor said:

"Can they maybe, just for once, look at their employer's salaries? Take it from there."

@That_Bridget1 said:

"These people are greedy, unpatriotic and inconsiderate."

@Khangale20said:

"I blame the so-called unions abo Irvin Jim etc."

Source: Briefly News