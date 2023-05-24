Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan says South Africans will have to settle for loadshedding until the end of the year

The minister stated that the government is working on ending loadshedding and adding generation capacity to the grid by March 2024

Gordhan's latest remarks on rolling blackouts frustrated many South Africans, who say the ANC needs to be voted out

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will have to learn to live with rolling blackouts for the entire year. This is according to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

Pravin Gordhan says government plans to end loadshedding by March 2024

During his department’s budget vote speech in Parliament on Tuesday, 23 May, Gordhan stated that ending loadshedding will likely happen in March 2024, reports SABC News.

“We now know as a population and as an economy to settle for loadshedding of a significant order until the end of the year at least," said Gordhan.

The minister added that government is making efforts to increase generation capacity to end loadshedding.

EWN reported that the government plans to have 70% generation capacity by March 2024 and also wants to expand the grid by adding green energy.

South Africans slam Minister Pravin Gordhan for saying SA must settle for loadshedding

@b_courie said:

"The fact that our leadership talks like this means they are useless. Time to vote these clowns out."

@SiveXaluva said:

"This corrupt and arrogant clown has been kept in government for too long."

@Msiza_Tosi said:

"What is required now is for the ANC government - organised crime syndicate - to get out of the way and allow the private sector to invest in electricity generation. What the private sector wants is policy certainty and a stable macroeconomic environment."

@LesNgobz said:

"Well, sure, citizens have for the past 29 years settled for corruption, non-service delivery, stagnant economic growth, hyper unemployment, poverty, etc."

@Givencape said:

"Don't worry, they will settle... South Africans don't have a problem."

@Carola45683 said:

"Vote smart, SA. Unless you want to continue to be on the receiving end of this. Remember, Pravin probably has uninterrupted power…"

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa disputes Fikile Mbalula’s claim loadshedding will end by December

Briefly News previously reported that there seems to be no consensus between the ANC and government about when loadshedding will actually end.

This comes after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reiterated that the energy crisis wouldn't end before the end of the year, despite what Fikile Mbalula claimed.

Speaking on eNCA, the ANC secretary-general confidently said that given the work the government and ministers have put into solving the electricity crisis, loadshedding would be a thing of the past by the end of 2023.

