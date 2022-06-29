AfriForum plans to take legal action against the striking Eskom workers who are reportedly intimidating their colleagues

The civil rights organisation wants an urgent application to compel law enforcers to act against the employees

AfriForum also claims that Eskom has a court order declaring the strike illegal, however, the power utility has failed to enforce it

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights organisation AfriForum has threatened to take legal action against striking Eskom workers following the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday, 28 June.

The strike has further hampered the already exacerbated power utility. As a result, AfriForum’s legal team has been instructed to bring an urgent application to the Pretoria High Court to compel law enforcers to act against the employees.

AfriForum is seeking court action against Eskom workers who have embarked on an unlawful protest. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The striking workers are allegedly intimidating and harassing their colleagues. The organisation said the labour dispute has led to non-striking employees struggling to keep the lights on due to alleged sabotage, TimesLIVE reported.

AfriForum also claims that Eskom has a court order declaring the strike illegal but has failed to enforce it. It further claims that several Eskom managers had their homes allegedly set alight.

The organisation believes that police and the defence force will have to work together to bring calm to the situation. Johannesburg’s City Power’s Spokesperson Isaac Mangena told SABC News that customers should brace themselves for loadshedding to be implemented three to four times daily.

Citizens react to Eskom’s striking workers

Social media users are divided on AfriForum’s threat to seek legal action, with many saying that the power utility should be held accountable:

@simthesisss said:

“The nation and economy should not be compromised by Eskom’s internal issues. Management could and should do better. They are all not new to this. Any hope of economic recovery in a post Covid lockdown market is becoming significantly reduced. Own goals all around.”

@nature_ti commented:

“And people will blame Afriforum and not Eskom employees.”

@bobo_eiby posted:

“They must IN FACT take legal action against Eskom top leadership, not the ordinary employees, AfriForum must be mad!”

@sam_khaya wrote:

“Afriforum is bored they should be taking Eskom to court for failing its citizens.”

@Arkangelkratos stated:

“Do it. Eskom and its management are encouraging lawlessness, disobedience and anarchy by not prosecuting them. ESKOM is a key sector. They by law cannot strike. It’s terrorism.”

@WilsonMoira added:

“Thank you AfriForum, we the citizens have had enough of union lawlessness.”

