A young man took to social media to approach Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula with a request for a generator

This follows Eskom’s announcement of stage 6 loadshedding due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action at its plant

Mzansi netizens could relate to Aphelele Jody’s pain as the power utility urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly

Frustrated South Africans have been left in the dark – literally.

The country’s main power supplier, Eskom announced stage 6 loadshedding yesterday and will continue on Wednesday, following disruptions at power stations.

One Twitter user, Aphelele Jody (@ApheleleJody) took to social media to approach his “chomi” and South Africa’s Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula with a request for a generator.

“Chomi @MbalulaFikile please buy me a generator ,” Aphelele wrote.

The increased power disruptions are due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action by staff, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants.

“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard the plant from damage. There is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant. Eskom continues to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” Eskom said in a statement.

The company urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.

Social media users couldn’t help but poke fun at Aphelele’s Twitter post. Check out some of the comments below:

@ornertte said:

“How many MegaVolts are you looking for?”

@ZwoNenungwi replied:

“ I am so done with you.”

@Havana_Bloom reacted:

“Yes wena babe .”

South Africa's Eskom announces further power cuts

In a related story, Briefly News reported that South Africa, a country plagued by power shortages, on Tuesday imposed the toughest electricity rationing in two and a half years after labour disputes disrupted production at several plants.

Power rationing to consumers was ramped up to so-called Stage 6 load-shedding to prevent countrywide blackouts.

Stage 6 means that South Africans will now experience multiple cuts per day, each lasting several hours. Africa's leading industrialised country last experienced such drastic outages in December 2019.

