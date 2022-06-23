Eskom staff are protesting and blocked off roads at several power plants demanding wage increases

Spokesperson of the power utility Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the protests have been mostly peaceful

Some of the demonstrators were dressed in union gear and members of the police have been alerted

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Staff from Eskom have embarked on protests at several power plants over wage increases. This comes after the power utility reached a standstill with union groups over salaries early this week.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the protestors had blocked roads which resulted in restricted movement of people and goods outside the utility.

Eskom workers have blocked off roads and demand wage increases. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to News24, he said the protests have been mostly peaceful despite claims of intimidation. South Africans have been forced to endure Stage 2 Loadshedding due to breakdowns at the already exacerbated power supplier.

According to Mantshantsha some of the demonstrators were dressed in union gear and the police have been alerted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The last major protest in 2018 was considered illegal since Eskom provides an essential service that resulted in electricity shortages. According to Money Web, following the protest, a three-year-long deal was signed for workers to receive a 7.5% increase annually.

SA reacts to Eskom drama

Social media users believe that those who are protesting should be charged for treason:

@Jacodc40 said:

“And there is the reason for the current loadshedding.”

@JacobusPienaars wrote:

“How is that not sabotage of a crucial security point of the nation?”

@Michael62581391 posted:

“Wage? Where is the service - fire then all!”

@LyndaJane8 commented:

“Fire them this is an essential service.”

@vivamood1 stated:

“Why is this institute held to ransom by incompetent individuals?”

@EzeeT added:

“Held at ransom yet again.”

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini joins Soweto electricity protest says R350 grant beneficiaries can’t afford Eskom fees

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported hundreds of residents joined Soweto Parliament Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to protest against Eskom after the utility demanded a R6 500 reconnection fee outside Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office on Tuesday 21 June.

He said it is not fair that people who are unemployed and rely on R350 social grants to make ends meet are being forced to pay the high bills. Dlamini said Eskom should be sensitive to the needs of residents in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News