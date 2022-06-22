Soweto Parliament Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini along with Soweto residents protested against Eskom's reconnection fee

Dlamini said Eskom should be sensitive to the needs of residents in the community that is mostly unemployed

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said the matter should have been taken up with Eskom since she was unable to restore electricity

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of residents joined Soweto Parliament Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to protest against Eskom after the utility demanded a R6 500 reconnection fee outside Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office on Tuesday 21 June.

He said it is not fair that people who are unemployed and rely on R350 social grants to make ends meet are being forced to pay the high bills. Dlamini said Eskom should be sensitive to the needs of residents in the community.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and Soweto residents protest against electricity reconnection fees. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

According to the controversial leader, residents are willing to pay charges that they can afford. TimesLIVE reported that Dlamini refuted claims that the reconnection fee was required from residents who connect electricity illegally.

He said that poor service delivery has become a norm and believes that it is unacceptable. Meanwhile, Phalatse said that the problems related to electricity in Soweto should be dealt with by Eskom and not the city of Johannesburg.

She said that she requested Eskom and members of Saps to be present when the memorandum was received. According to IOL, the mayor said that as the City of Johannesburg, they will deal with matters that relate to the competencies of local government.

SA reacts to protest

Most South Africans believe that the protest was unnecessary and that Dlamini approached the wrong person to clean up the mess:

@maxilee27 said:

“The problem is illegal connection. Soweto residents were promised lots of things by ANC government, this is their mess to resolve.”

@sefeddt wrote:

“Phalatse has no power to demand anything from Eskom even if she wanted to. Eskom is an SOE reporting to national government.”

@HeroSquash posted:

“It's the government's responsibility to ensure that there are no illegal connections.”

@IloveEFF2021 commented:

“He's addressing the wrong person because She has nothing to do with Eskom at least she can intervene on the matter regarding City Power.”

@zukxy_ stated:

“The people know their problems and have the solutions, they’ve done half the job for the government already. The government must implement the best solutions.”

@smeshthomas added:

“Sowetans must pay for electricity just like all of us who do they are to free electricity.”

