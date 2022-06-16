SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he has never been a director of any company owned by the president

Sars said the commissioner did not receive a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa as alleged in the complaint against him

In a statement issued by Sars, it said allegations against Kieswetter are incorrect and are an attempt to link “fake news” to him

JOHANNESBURG - Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service Edward Kieswetter has denied allegations that he is a director of a company owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sars issued a statement refuting the claims and said Kieswetter is not and never was a director of any company owned by Ramaphosa.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter denies being a director in President Cyril Ramaphosa's businesses. Image: Filip Singer/Pool & Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

The revenue service said that the claims insinuate that it remained silent on the tax evasion allegations against the president. Sars also noted that the commissioner does not involve himself in any taxpayer matters personally, according to TimesLIVE.

In the statement, Sars also said Kieswetter has fully abided by his public commitment. It noted that the commissioner managed his personal affairs in a manner that creates public confidence. It said the allegations are incorrect and are an attempt to link “fake news” to Kieswetter.

Following the criminal complaint laid against Ramaphosa, it was alleged that Ramaphosa requested Kieswetter’s assistance. Sars added that the commissioner did not receive a call from the president as alleged, Jacaranda FM reported.

Mzansi reacts to claims

South Africans are not buying Sars attempt to distance itself from the president:

Maqhawe Duma said:

“He is not the man of honour, if he was honourably I swear he would have stepped down and allowed the investigation to continue without fear or favour.”

Nkwai Ray Masekela commented:

“Was he a Director before he become the Commissioner, I think that will assist to believe he is not linked to President in any way.”

Melwyn Ward posted:

“A background check up must be done on this guy as well, why has he not said anything about the Phala Phala debacle.”

Tubatsi Mphaloane wrote:

“I would deny it too if I were him because now it will be clear that he is captured by the RamaPhalaPhala.”

Thandy AyazMom Nomana stated:

“Once they deny know whatever they are accused of it's the truth.”

Mark Miles added:

“Where there is smoke, there is fire. Where there is Corruption, there's Sh**show Cyril!”

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face probes by SARS and Reserve Bank after millions were stolen from farm

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported more reports into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game reserve seem to indicate that there is more to the story than what the president is telling the country. An investigative journalism group, AmaBhungane, recently conducted a probe into the matter and indicated that the theft could be linked to a Nambian group.

