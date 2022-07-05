Eskom workers who were striking have accepted the power utility’s 7% wage increase on Tuesday

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA are meeting

The unions also suggested that they should receive a R15 000 once-off fee to “teach Eskom a lesson”

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Striking Eskom workers accepted the power utility’s 7% wage increase offer on Tuesday, 5 July.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are meeting to discuss Eskom’s salary increase offer.

Eskom's striking workers have agreed to a 7% salary increase. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Alexander Joe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Regions belonging to NUM accepted the offer with amendments. TimesLIVE reported that members proposed a two-year deal to avoid struggles with Eskom. They also suggested that they should receive a R15 000 once-off fee to “teach Eskom a lesson”.

Members from the Western Cape were also happy with the conditions. However, they want to add to the agreement that Eskom will not change the conditions of service in future without consulting.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

NUM General Secretary William Mabapa told eNCA that the union is having a joint meeting with Numsa to consolidate on a position. He confirmed that the unions have consolidated on one position and have been given a mandate. Mabapa said they would sign the agreement.

South Africans are angered over the striking Eskom workers being granted a salary increase:

@WatuJayP said:

“No work no pay should apply, country plunged into Stage 6, how dare they demanded it be thrown off to teach Eskom a lesson!”

@Daniel38535781 wrote:

“How can Eskom pay them more money while the service is poor.”

Frans Wilbrink commented:

“You can see these people are not realistic - many people have lost their jobs, and many employers don’t give an increase at all.”

Amos Sekhaulelo added:

“This is selfish and greedy. Just abusing the sympathy shown by the public during their unlawful strike.”

ANC NEC calls for Eskom to be declared a state of emergency, says the rolling blackouts are a crisis

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan presented a report on the state of Eskom’s power grid at the African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The meeting’s attendees made calls to move Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy. There is agreement that the energy shortage and constant rolling blackouts in the country are a crisis.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News