The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) announced when grants will be paid out in February

Recipients are eagerly awaiting April 2025 when each of the social grants will receive an increase

South Africans expressed frustration with the agency, especially with the later payment dates

SASSA has confirmed the dates for February grant payments, but not everyone is happy with the agency. Image: Deagreez/ @CapricornFMNews

Source: Getty Images

Januworry is finally coming to an end and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) recipients can look forward to finally getting their next payments.

SASSA has confirmed the dates for the February payments, also indicating that recipients can expect increases in April.

When grants will be paid in February

The agency confirmed that more than 19 million recipients will start receiving grants from the first week of the month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Older Persons Grant will be paid on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, while the Disability Grant will be paid on Wednesday, 5 February. Children’s Grants will be paid a day later on Thursday, 6 February.

Recipients of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant, which is R370, will be paid between 22 to 28 February. The Pretoria High Court recently ruled that the process for the R370 grant was unlawful and unconstitutional, saying that the government prevented many from benefiting from the grant through its unlawful verification criteria.

On 5 October 2024, it was reported that 17 million people had applied for the monthly SRD grant.

While many are waiting for the payout of the February grant, others are waiting to see how much of an increase they will get. Image: @919News_.

Source: Twitter

Increases around the corner

Like last year, SASS grants will experience an increase in April, and then a smaller one again in October.

While this figure has yet to be confirmed, The Citizen predicted how this would look.

GRANT OLD AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT Older Person’s Grant (for beneficiaries between the ages of 60 and 74) R2,190 R2,210 Disability Grant R2,190 R2,210 War Veterans Grant R2,190 R2,210 Care Dependency Grant R2,190 R2,210 Older Persons Grant (beneficiaries above the age of 75) R2,210 R2,240 Child Support Grant R530 R560 Foster Care Grant R1,180 R1,200

South Africans unhappy with SASSA

Social media users aren’t happy with SASSA, with some questioning why the agency couldn’t pay out from the first of the month.

Claudine Klaase said:

“It's actually a disgrace to let the elderly wait till the third or fourth even. Why not the first of every month?”

Isaac Sgudla stated:

“This minister thinks the money belongs to her. We did work for this money.”

Rina Coetzee Steenkamp added:

“They don't care about our people. As long as they have money in their pockets, there’s no worry at all🤬.

Nthabiseng Joy Moloi said:

“Contrary to popular belief, people want jobs, not measly grants. Stop adding more grants and give people jobs.”

Japie Kruger stated:

“That's the same date every month, and what is a 5 per cent increase? Nothing. Useless government.”

Concerns raised about loan sharks targeting SASSA recipients

Briefly News previously reported that human rights organisation Black Sash expressed concern about loan sharks.

It's been reported that loan sharks are illegally holding their clients' SASSA and ID cards until they get their money back.

Spaza shops are also keeping their customers' grant cards in exchange for credit to buy food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News