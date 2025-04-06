Amapiano star Mpura passed away in 2021, and his family has been fighting to keep his legacy intact

Mpura's family joined forces with Tee Jay and ThackzinDJ and sought out professional legal help to secure funds due to them

Music expert and consultant Vusi Leeuw worked with the amapiano musicians and Mpura's family to seek justice after their music was misused

Mpura's family is actively protecting his music alongside other amapiano producers, Tee Jay and ThackzinDJ. Mpura was a beloved musician until he passed in 2021 while on the way to a performance.

Mpura's family has gotten help from other amapiano producers to fight for his royalties.

Source: Instagram

Since then, Mpura 's family has been engaged in trying to secure royalties for his music. Tee Jay and ThackzinDJ's have recently joined in, and an investigation revealed an alleged con man named Neo Makate.

Mpura's family seeks justice

Sunday World reported that Mpura's family hired Leeuw from Vusi Lueew Consulting, who uncovered that amapiano producer Neo Makate illegally concluded deals with Universal Music and Def Jam Africa on both of which paid him a total of R300,000 in Royalties. He allegedly pretended to own the Artists Masters.

Leeuw got into contact with their labels and the Makate, who allegedly sold the music illegally. Universal Music Group responded to the message from the music experts, saying that they would investigate the matter with Makate.

What happened to Mpura?

Mpura fans in South Africa were in mourning over the rising amapiano sensation in 2021. He passed away in a car accident while with Killer Kau while in the North West. Fans have continuously remembered Mpura and Killer Kau, as many reflected on their potential in music after their passing. Karabo Forbes spoke out about how badly Mpura's passing affected him. He said the car accident took his friend and robbed him of his means of income. Karabo detailed that he had to start all over again, and many felt sorry for him.

Killer Kau was Mpura's fellow musician who passed away with him in a car crash.

Source: Instagram

Busta 929 shared a post paying tribute to his friend Mpura, and many joined in to reminisce. One of Mpura's biggest hits was Umsebenzi Wethu with Busta 929 featuring several artists, including Mr JazziQ. To show devotion to his late friend, Mr JazziQ got a tattoo in his honour. After Mpura passed away, Sir Trill vowed he would give royalties to Mpura's name for their collaborations. People were touched by his generosity and left messages praising him for not taking advantage of Mpura's estate.

Mpura's brother speaks out about his death

Briefly News previously reported that after two years and six months since one of amapiano’s promising singers left us, Mpura’s brother has broken his silence regarding his brother’s passing.

Kagiso Stuurman, the brother of the late Mpura, was featured in an interview on a YouTube podcast hosted by Hazel Mahazard. A clip from the interview where Kagiso spoke about the tragic car accident has circulated online.

Although many believe that Mpura’s legacy should live on, they say this interview was unnecessary.

