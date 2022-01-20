The Amapiano star took to Twitter to confirm that his studio length project would be released this year, noting that it should’ve been out in 2021

After verifying the impending body of work’s launch, the hitmaker opened up to his followers about what held him back from an earlier publishing date

With the air cleared, the vocalist told fans that the tracklist would have a hit featuring Mpura by promising to give the proceeds to the song to those who survived him

Sir Trill had a quick come up last year and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, according to his recent tweets. The Amapiano superstar spread the word about his upcoming album early on Tuesday morning, getting fans excited.

Sir Trill Vows to Hand Over Mpura Collaboration Royalties From 'Ghost' Album to the Deceased's Team & Family.

Source: Instagram

In his social media announcement, Sir Trill explained why the project wasn’t out sooner without giving away too much detail. Instead, he affirmed that he had planned for a 2021 drop to please his fans, but some people let him down. He wrote:

“I should have dropped a project for y’all last year. Think about it. It didn’t make sense that I didn’t drop. Niggas were trying to stop me. You guys come 1st to me. Sir trill is nothing without y’all.”

After going on his short rant, Sir Trill moved on to an even more sensitive subject. ThisaLive caught wind of the musician’s humility and brought attention to a tweet where the artist pledged to compensate his late friend’s kin.

Fans of the artist jumped to the comment section to sing his praises for his compassion and generosity. Read through some of the touching messages they left for Sir Trill below.

@MB_Chamberlain wrote:

“Thanks for everything you’ve done for his family. May God Bless you abundantly and may all your hearts desires come true this year. All the best and we want new music, something dope.”

@Lihle91773127 said:

“That’s why I love and support you. You’re kind, selfless and humble. I am definitely sure the heavens will thank u enough for me.”

