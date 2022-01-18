Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has helped thousands of people through his foundation who has spent R3.8 billion to date

The foundation has been going for 29 years and Sooliman has put his heart and soul into making it a beacon of hope

Sooliman is grateful that he gets to wake up every day and help people who may not have had a place to turn if it was not for his foundation

Gift of the Givers’ garden angel Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has been named Daily Maverick’s person of the year after his foundation spent over R3.8 billion helping people.

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman lives every day to help others. Image: Instagram /@gift.of.the.givers

Source: Instagram

Running a tight ship, Sooliman prides himself on keeping his foundation clean with structure and him overseeing absolutely everything.

This year marks 29 years of the foundation, which translates to R3.8-billion in aid reaching people in need in 44 countries., reported Daily Maverick.

Having started his foundation out by providing tents, food and other basic needs to people affected by natural disasters, Sooliman has now helped people build entire businesses.

Sooliman says his calling came when he met a spiritual leader in Turkey in 1991 who told him to embark on this journey and that his purpose was to help others.

“I don’t speak a word of Turkish, but I understood everything he said to me and when I asked him why it was so, he said to me: ‘When the hearts connect and the souls connect, the words become understandable,’” Sooliman says.

It has not been easy and it is a 24/7 job, however, the selfless man would not have it any other way, reported IOL.

“People associate Gift of the Givers with hope. So, so long as we can provide that in some way – and sometimes it can just be a voice on the phone – then they can find their own way.

“I don’t look at what can’t be done. I look at what can be done – that’s where you can make a difference. If I focused only on what can’t be done I would do nothing.”

