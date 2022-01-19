The Podcast and Chill host surprisingly bagged an interview with the internationally acclaimed songstress, but once the content made the rounds online, fans were unimpressed

A clip from the controversial podcaster’s conversation showed him asking the famous woman a crude question, sending tweeps into an outrage

Several SA netizens denounced the media personality for his line of questioning while others criticised him for bringing shame to the country’s name

Last night, a clip of MacG interviewing American-based vocalist Ari Lennox made the rounds on Twitter. Although the moment should have been celebratory, it was ruined by his crass discussion points instead.

SA tweeps aren't here for MacG's sexually explicit content imposed on Ari Lennox. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET and @macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The Podcast and Chill host asked Ari an intrusive question about her sex life, which she was visibly taken aback by. He further probed at the topic by teaching her how to say she wants him to have sex with her in Venda.

Tweeps did not take too well with what they saw and heard in the clip, especially noting the artist’s discomfort. Take a glimpse at the critiques netizens shared concerning MacG’s forwardness below.

@_reneiloe wrote:

“Mac G gets away with a lot hey. He embarrassed us here, shame, and STRONG.”

@sphemkhize__ noted:

“Mac G is disgusting”

@NubianSkywalker said:

“Mac G is so cringe sometimes man, and you can see the shame on his face. like, for what dawg?”

@Paps__Bacela added:

“Mac G can forget getting another big International Artist interview. I bet you all the A&R’s watched that interview with Ari and said ‘nah we not doing that s***’”

