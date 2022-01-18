The seasoned screen performer randomly posted a video where he hurled rude comments in the hip-hop artist’s direction, challenging him to a fight

Moments after the post, the veteran actor’s commentary was met with critique from netizens who especially denounced the mention of Mufasa’s mother

An apology has been issued by the entertainer since the online uproar and an additional comment has been shared on Metro FM despite Cassper weighing in already

Last night, former Generations actor Patrick Shai went on a rant about how he would love to ‘bleksem’ Cassper Nyovest before he dies. In addition to the erratic request to spar with the rapper, he insulted his mom.

Patrick Shai was brutally dragged for taking aim at Cassper's mom.

Source: Getty Images

During his unexpected rant targeted at the rapper, Shai regularly mentioned that he wanted it written that he defeated Cass on his tombstone. He ended off the shocking message with a profanity aimed at his mother, saying:

“You son of a b****”

Tweeps were up in arms after watching the actor have an offensive go at Nyovest. Patrick obviously could no longer take the heat and decided to post an apology video that Cassper replied to on Twitter, writing:

“These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs out of ideas to trend they just think ‘Cassper Nyovest.’”

It seems the Tsibip rapper and his fans were unimpressed with the apology from the old man. They aired out their concerns about his attack, making him trend so much so that he eventually did a live apology on Metro FM.

See some of the reactions to Patrick Shai’s apologies below.

@MsLishia wrote:

“Bored and annoyed by whatever is happening there by Patrick Shai.”

@Jabu_Macdonald argued:

“He knew what he was doing or saying, he's too old to be provoking young men old enough to be his son. Patrick Shai ungbhorile (bores me) I had respect for him.”

@SisaFlatela said:

“Patrick Shai is a disgrace. he apologises to Cassper Nyovest for using strong words against Cassper's mother..when people are out of content they use Cassper to rise.”

Nota dragged for shading Cassper Nyovest’s family

In more Cassper related stories, Briefly News recently reported that Nota Baloyi had been slammed for dragging the rapper’s family into their beef. The controversial music exec had been taking shots at Mufasa since he bought his new McLaren.

Nota took to Twitter last Thursday morning and tore into Mufasa's family. He claimed that Cassper Nyovest lacks family values because he was raised by his stepdad.

He claimed that the Siyathandana hitmaker's biological dad "wasn't man enough" to raise him. Nota's tweet rubbed many peeps up the wrong way.

