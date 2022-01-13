Nota Baloyi has been dragged for shading Cassper Nyovest's family in his recent rant on social media

The opinionated music exec has been firing shots at Mufasa since the rapper bought his McLaren a few months back

Nota bragged that he comes from a planned family and claimed that Mufasa was raised by his stepdad because he's real father "wasn't man enough"

Nota Baloyi has been slammed for dragging Cassper Nyovest's family into their beef. The controversial music exec has been taking shots at Mufasa since he bought his new McLaren.

Nota has been dragged for shading Cassper Nyovest's family. Image: @lavidanota, @casspernyovest

Nota took to Twitter on Thursday morning and teared into Mufasa's family. He claimed that Cassper Nyovest lacks family values because he was raised by his step dad. He claimed that the Siyathandana hitmaker's biological dad "wasn't man enough" to raise him.

Nota's tweet rubbed many peeps up the wrong way. They took to his comment section to tell him where to get off.

@CophoZintle said:

"Low blow dude. Really enough now!"

@Tumza_da_guy wrote:

"With this tweet you just proved that you can be raised by both your parents and still be a complete disrespectful idiot."

@wrath_of_gawd commented:

"Congratulations, you just set a new standard for low. In fact if tweets could hit rock bottom, this would be it."

@CollenMotedi said:

"If really you are family oriented and have family values you would not tweet such things. What point are u trying to prove?"

@Thobash_M added:

"Nota nooo… your beef is with Cass, leave his family out of this."

Cassper slams peeps who believe alleged scammers claiming he's renting his McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest slammed peeps who believe scammers who claimed he rented his lux Mclaren from them. The allegedly fake car company claimed Mufasa is renting the posh whip from them.

The rapper took to Twitter to laugh off the claims and roasted peeps who believe the company was legit. He said the company's post was "a clear scam" because it has no website and contact details on their page.

The star's stans told their fave to stop reacting to such rumours because they believe he owns the R4.5 million McLaren.

