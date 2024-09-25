Busta 929 shared a throwback video taken by his late friend Mpura during their happier times

On his heavenly birthday this week, Mpura remembered the Impilo Yase Sandton hitmaker

Amapiano fans were reminded of the talented singer and his energy, and in all his videos, he makes everyone around him smile

Amapiano music producer Busta 929 was one of the late Mongezi Thomas Stuurman, better known as Mpura's closest friends. Following the star's untimely passing, Busta 929 remembered him this week.

Busta 929 paid homage to his late friend Mpura on his heavenly birthday. Image: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

A throwback video of Mpura shared

Busta 929 posted a throwback video on Instagram of him and his Umsebenzi Wethu collaborator, Mpura. In the video, his friend Mpura was acting like his usual goofy self and playing with Busta.

He wished him a happy birthday in his caption, saying, "Dlonti Ntwana Yam."

The Impilo Yase Sandton hitmaker tragically lost his life in August 2021, along with friend Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo and hip hop up-and-coming artist Thando Tot and more.

Fans remember Busta 929

This new video was just another reminder of who Mpura was and how he made his friends laugh. Fans remembered the talented singer and his energy.

__shordie stated:

"Imagine the hits he could’ve released by now🥹🥹🥹ahhh mxxm we really lost a talented here."

graveamofya

"All Mpura ever wanted was Impilo yase Sandton. Happy heavenly birthday Dlonti."

officialteepee_ replied:

"Cela nithi hooray sekuvuliwe, amablessa avukile ashiye abo'meddie wena usase pozini ugade ne'ncosi. Mina ngiblome no'Reece no'Reece, athi Zekethe Zekethe."

cueda_ics stated:

"I miss Mpura's voice everyday 🤞🏿"

thebiggerstepper.xo replied:

"Busta lost a brother here🤒"

alwande_ngcobo08 shared:

"This man was all a friend can need in a friend 🥹❤️🔥🔥"

makhanis_rsa said:

"Gone too soon, Mpura wadi bedtime stories 🤍🕊️💐"

thabzin.31 shared:

"Happy heavenly birthday Mpura Mpura 🎂🎉🥳🎊❤️"

stingray997 stated:

"He was a very good friend to you busta 🙌❤️"

funeka_87 said:

"Dlonti kaBusta🥹🥹…. 🤞🏽Happy heavenly birthday Mpura Mpura♥️🤍 Oh how I miss this bru yoh!!!"

Busta 929 starts record label

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busta 929 has created his second record label named Umsebenzi Wethu Records, his first being 929 Entertainment.

This is named after Busta's hit song with late vocalist Mpura, and Mzansi congratulated him.

