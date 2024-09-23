Internationally acclaimed singer Nomcebo Zikode is excited to have received yet another stamp of approval

The Jerusalema vocalist won an international award at the Glamour Music Awards USA

Congratulating her were scores of local artists and fans who wished her well on her journey

Nomcebo Zikode is extremely overjoyed after winning an international award. The Jerusalema hitmaker's light is not dimming anytime soon as she continues to thrive.

Nomcebo Zikode received a major award in the USA. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nomcebo Zikode's epic win

South African singer Nomcebo Zikode has earned bragging rights as she has received more international accolades.

Recently, Nomcebo walked away with an international award at the Glamour Music Awards USA. Thanking the organisation, Nomcebo took to Instagram to share images of herself in a blue dress and pose behind a Frank Sinatra portrait, and she kissed her award. In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The greatest award is the appreciation of the people 💚🙏🏾 THANK YOU to the Glamour Music Awards USA 🇺🇸 for shining a spotlight on me and my story from South Africa 🇿🇦 to the World!"

Fans congratulate Nomcebo

Nomcebo Zikode received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans who wished her well in her flourishing career.

yvonne_chakachaka said:

"So proud of you ❤️❤️"

_laconco shared:

"Dade wami congratulations 😍. Ayike celebrating this soon 😍👏🔥"

lerato_mvelase wished:

"Looking gorgeous and congratulations 🙌"

yolanda_buthelezi added:

"Congratulations gorgeous ❤️"

martino_boutique shared:

"Congratulations mama ❤️❤️"

tlangimich stated:

"Shuuuuu. You look stunning. Congrats on the award my Queen"

misheckmking mentioned:

"I really love the outfit. Soo pretty."

bweyadaviekartel's profile picture

bweyadaviekartel joked:

"I would postpone my funeral to focus on your music babe girl."

tamianichole901 said:

"You are the Voice for All people, Your music is Peace on Earth. Congratulations."

bweyadakartel said:

"My girlfriend asked me to decide between your music or relationship guess what, I am a street kid now."

Nomcebo Zikode honoured by Michale Jackson's family

In a previous report from Briefly News, the esteemed Jackson family honoured singer Nomcebo Zikode with an honourary medal.

Nomcebo was presented with the opportunity to meet the family and tour with them in France. Nomcebo Zikode also rubbed shoulders with some American stars at the Cannes Film Festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News