The esteemed Jackson family honoured singer Nomcebo Zikode with a medal in her honour

The singer Jerusalema singer was presented with the opportunity to meet the family and tour with them in France

Nomcebo Zikode also had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some American stars at the Cannes Film Festival

Nomcebo Zikode is making a name for herself on a global scale. The singer recently toured with the highly respected Jackson family in France, and she had the time of her life.

Nomcebo Zikode received an honorary medal from Michael Jackson’s family. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The Jackson family laud Nomcebo Zikode

The past few weeks were one to remember for singer Nomcebo Zikode, who spent some time with the esteemed Jackson family. Zikode was awarded a medal from the Michael Jackson Heal the World Foundation.

The Jerusalema singer toured with the family in Paris, France and her fantastic work was recognised by a French veteran. She told Daily Sun:

"I was honoured with a culture and art medal to formalise my international efforts."

Nomcebo Zikode Foundation also received acclaim by being awarded with a Safe World Peace merit.

Nomcebo rubs shoulder with A-listers at Cannes film festival

Nomcebo Zikode also got to mingle with a few A-list celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival.

See her Instagram post below:

She went sightseeing with the Jackson family and was awarded numerous accolades during the festival.

In addition to that, Nomcebo performed at the 10th Global Gift Gala with singer Christina Milian and talented actress Eva Longoria. Zikode said the experience was very humbling for her.

"I have immense respect for Michael Jackson's music and legacy, and being recognised by such an esteemed family is truly humbling."

Nomcebo Zikode gives fans taste of new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode shared a snippet of what her upcoming album will sound like.

The Jerusalema hitmaker dropped a new single Izono Zami which, according to her, delivers a message of hope and resilience. Nomcebo shared with Briefly News that this was the perfect song to release for the Easter season.

