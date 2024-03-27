Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode gave her fans a taste of her new upcoming album

The Jerusalema hitmaker dropped a new single Izono Zami which delivers a message of hope and resilience

Nomcebo told Briefly News that she felt it was the perfect song to release for the Easter season

Nocembo Zikode dropped a new single, 'Izono Zami.'

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award-winning star Nomcebo Zikode dropped a new banger Izono Zami prior to her upcoming album.

Nomcebo Zikode gives a taste of her upcoming album

The Jerusalema hitmaker has made headlines once again on social media after she and Robot Boii made up a dance challenge for her latest single, Izono Zami.

Recently, Zikode dropped her first song for 2024. The star mentioned in a statement that was shared with Briefly News that she is giving her fans a taste of what's to come in her new upcoming album this year.

In the statement, the singer mentioned that Izono Zami delved into deeper themes, delivering a message of hope and resilience, unlike her previous single, Inkanyezi, which she released late last year, celebrated love and partnership.

Speaking to Briefly News Nomcebo said she felt it was the perfect song to release for the Easter season:

"I chose Izono Zami because I felt it was a beautiful song. I also thought it was the perfect record to release for the Easter season. I wasn't trying to release a "follow up" from my previous catalogue (i.e., Jerusalema, Xola Moya Wami Album & the likes) - which all did well, but I am in a new season.

"Furthermore, I don’t plan anything when I’m in the studio: I sing what I feel is in my heart. I don’t go to the studio with the mentality of "coming out" with a hit record - I just let God lead the way for me, as I believe He always has.

Zikode further mentioned that Jerusalema and Izono Zami are different from each other and that the similarity is that she used the very same sound:

"Jerusalema and Izono Zami are two very different songs. The only similarity is that I used my signature Khelobedu sound, which originates from Limpopo. That has always been my style, which I continue to push because I believe in it. However, my new album will introduce sounds I've been working on with my team under my new record label - Emazulwini Productions."

Izono Zami peaks number 12 on radio monitor charts

The singer also shared on her Instagram page that she has finally dropped the single and that it has reached the top 12 on the radio monitor chart:

"Woke up to good news and thanks to you guys for showing me love and all the radio stations playing my new single #iZonoZami thanks for the support as we peak we at number 12 on radiomonitor charts."

See the post below:

Jerusalema still pulls impressive numbers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Master KG has reacted to his hit song Jerusalema, reaching 1.7B views on YouTube. The music producer said the numbers were "crazy" and he received praise from his fans.

The congratulatory messages came flooding in, but fans wanted to know how much Master KG made from the billion views.

