Nomcebo Zikode is beaming from the successful release of her new single, Izono Zami. To help boost her song's popularity, the Grammy Award winner posted a dance challenge and had Robot Boii join her to help the song blow up.

Nomcebo Zikode introduces dance challenge

Our doll, Nomcebo Zikode, is fresh from the release of her highly-anticipated song, Izono Zami, which became an instant hit among her supporters.

Building from the success of her new single, the Grammy Award winner posted a video gleefully dancing to Izono Zami with Robot Boii.

Robot is one of the most popular presenters in the country, not to mention a skilled dancer, and can turn any dance move into a viral moment. Exhibit A: his Tshwala Bami dance.

So, whether she was casually dancing in celebration of her new song, or hoping for a viral dance challenge, there's no doubt that Nomcebo and Robot Boii's moves would reach the masses:

Mzansi weighs in on Nomcebo Zikode's dance moves

Fans cheered Nomcebo on for her Izono Zami dance:

South African presenter Robot Boii said:

"The aim is definitely not to sweat."

Mzansi singer Mpumi congratulated Nomcebo:

"Well done, my dali."

mickeymonarch cheered Nomcebo on:

"Get them, queen!"

therealqueensdu was happy:

"Now here's a challenge some of us will be able to join."

Meanwhile, some netizens gave the Izono Zami dance a thumbs-down:

hes_undescoverd wrote:

"It's not giving."

2020EnufIsEnuf asked:

"Can we be honest?"

djstago threw shade at Robot Boii:

"Robot Boii is jumping on all the bandwagons."

