Nomcebo Zikode shared on Instagram that she anticipates that her next music release will be relatable to her fans

The singer mentioned that Izono Zami has a spiritual meaning to her and hopes her fans relate

Zikode is also thrilled to have successfully launched a record label, Emazulwini Productions

Nomcebo Zikode is gearing up for new music. This will be the singer and record label owner's first release of 2024.

Nomcebo Zikode has shared that her new song, ‘Izono Zami,’ is a spiritual song. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo to release music

Nomcebo Zikode shared on her Instagram page that she will be releasing her first song of 2024, titled Izono Zami. Zikode anticipates that her song will be relatable to her fans as much as she relates to it.

The Jerusalema singer mentioned that Izono Zami, which translates to My Sins, will drop on Friday, 22 March.

"The time has arrived bakithi. My first release of the year, titled #IzonoZami is dropping THIS FRIDAY, 22 March. I hope you will relate to this song, it is very spiritual to me."

Nomcebo shared a snippet of the song.

Nomcebo a proud record label owner

Zikode is also excited to have successfully launched her own record label called Emazulwini Productions. In a previous post, she shared the three valuable lessons she learned since being her own boss.

"One thing that my label, Emazulwini Productions, has taught me is to be an early riser. Serving music and business has always been a dream. #izonozami coming out soon."

Fans anticipate a hit

Fans of Nomcebo's music cannot wait to see what she has in store with his new song. When she first announced it, some even said the song might be bigger than Jerusalema.

mukololowahakutama:

"Your vocal is out of this world but I miss your combination with master kg, I hope you guys works together again, and Mr brown."

mickeymonarchL

"ANOTHER HIT SIYABONGA. GOD GIVEN TALENT ASAMBE. Yes Queen."

iamsimban':

"I love that you care about your fans."

thandokazi139:

"Been waiting for this day Thank you mommy."

Jerusalema still pulls impressive numbers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Master KG has reacted to his hit song Jerusalema, reaching 1.7B views on YouTube. The music producer said the numbers are "crazy" and he received praise from his fans

The congratulatory messages came flooding in, but fans want to know how much Master KG made from the billion views.

Source: Briefly News