MacG is considering postponing his Podcast and Chill event at the Sun Bet Arena after ticket sales were unsatisfactory

The controversial podcaster claimed a website link error has led to low ticket sales for the event

Podcast and Chill has amassed a cult following, and fans are amped for the show's event

MacG is considering postponing the podcasting event

Controversial podcaster and former radio personality, MacG has considered putting off his Podcast And Chill event until a later date. The event was to celebrate the podcast reaching one million subscribers on YouTube.

Podcaster MacG claims website link error has led to low sales

According to a report by ZAlebs, MacG considered postponement after unsatisfactory ticket sales. He later went on to say that a mistake in the website link could've caused this and would be rectified.

MacG announces Podcast and Chill event at Sun Bet Arena

Earlier this month, the podcaster announced a celebratory event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria to be held on 15 April. Amapiano producer and DJ, Kabza De Small is poised to feature in the celebrations alongside comedian Mpho Popps.

In a Twitter post, MacG wrote:

"For the chillers who have been there since day one and even the ones who recently joined the movement, this one is for you. Let’s fill up Sun Arena for #RoadTo1Million on 15th April 2023! Ziyakhala ..."

The Podcast and Chill podcast has become a staple for South African podcast listeners. The highly-rated show has drawn the attention of thousands nationwide, sometimes for the wrong reasons. The podcast covers various topics and is co-hosted by radio personality Sol Phenduka.

Fans have reacted positively to event

The event has had fans excited, with many happy to see appearances by Kabza and Mpho Popps.

@mrekza061 remarked:

"Now I have a reason to go to South Africa."

@Philasande_gasa tweeted:

"These visuals."

