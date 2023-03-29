St Alban's College in Pretoria recorded a TikTok video that had the people of Mzansi standing and clapping

Schools are really bringing it when it comes to creating TikTok content. St Alban's College in Pretoria did a lit rendition of Kanye West's All of the Lights, which had people screaming in excitement.

Mzansi loved the energy the boys from St Alban's College in Pretoria served in a recent TikTok. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is undoubtedly filled with talent, and TikTok has provided a platform for the world to see what we are made of. The youth are showcasing their skills, and people love them.

Kanye West's All of the Lights by Pretoria schoolboys goes TikTok viral

St Alban's College in Pretoria shared a video of the boys doing a rendition of Kanye West's All of the Lights to a school warrior cry TikTok page. The energy that these boys oozed was electrifying!

Take a look:

Mzansi stands and claps for boys of St Alban's College

This video gave people goosebumps. Seeing the boys come together, serving pride and power, is everything. The comment section was flooded with hype!

Read some of the comments:

@CB said:

"Can we appreciate how good this drummer is, like wow."

@zingce xosa said:

"In my next life, I wanna be a boy so I can go to an all-boys school."

@Mxolzz said:

"Being in a boys' school and not experiencing such."

@Xabiso Lombo said:

"Nah, that bass is levels."

@Captyn OSSP said:

"I just appreciate the brotherhood being created here!"

@Ntate o delicious said:

"God knows how bad I want my son to attend here next year."

@Mandisi Maboee said:

"I would never fall sick. I would never be absent from school."

Pretoria girl's Bacardi dance at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1M, Mzansi impressed by lit moves

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

A video on TikTok shows a girl dancing in her school uniform. The girl was doing a viral dance, originally from Pretoria, called the Bacardi dance.

