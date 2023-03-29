Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie will play the leading role in 1Magic's new series 365 Days alongside Simz Ngema

The actor has made a name for himself in the TV industry, and fans are excited to see him grow

Followers of the actor expressed their happiness when entertainment blogger Phil Mphela announced the casting news.

Mzansi's heartthrob Cedric Fourie is set to star in a new show. Images: @cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

Former actor Cedric Fourie is set to play the lead role in a brand new mini-series on 1Magic. The show, called 365 days, is expected to premiere in April. He will star alongside Simz Ngema, who will play his love interest.

Cedric Fourie to star in new 1Magic series

Entertainment news commentator and media personality Phil Mphela shared details of the upcoming show on Twitter. In the post, he announced that Cedric would be the main character in the brand-new mini-series.

Phil tweeted:

CASTING NEWS: Cedric Fourie leads new mini series #SkeemSaam actor and former reality tv star, Cedric Fourie, stars in new mini series for 1Magic called 365 Days. The mini series will premiere in April. #KgopoloReports

Cedric finding his feet in the industry

Fourie has made a name for himself in Mzansi's film industry. After initial roles on soapies like Sokhulu & Partners and Generations: The Legacy, he eventually landed the role of Lehasa on Skeem Saam.

In a recent Instagram post, he said:

"A year of favour and grace so far."

According to an article by Sunday World, Cedric will play the role of Vusi, a young man who uses marriage as a make-weight to secure his inheritance.

Fans are excited about new 1Magic mini-series

Fans reacted with excitement and congratulatory happiness at the announcement, feeling that this has been a long time coming for the actor and that he deserved the role.

@ladycharllote01 tweeted:

"Congratulations to him."

"There's a lot of series coming up mara for premium subscribers. I shall wait for it to make its way to Showmax or Mzansi Magic."

