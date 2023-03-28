Simz Ngema is set to feature alongside Mzansi's heartthrob Cedric Fourie in an upcoming miniseries

The star, who has become a household name in the local drama and movie industries, has featured in productions such as Muvhango and Slay

Ngema will play Skeem Saam star Cedric Fourie's love interest in the series that will premiere on 1Magic in April

Simz Ngema is about to give us the content we signed up for. The star has been gracing our screens for years and recently scored another top gig.

Simz Ngema bagged a role in an upcoming series titled '365 Days'. Image: @simzngema and @cedric_a_fourie.

Ngema is a household name in the showbiz industry. The talented actress, dancer and singer has graced top productions like Muvhango, Isidingo, Slay and The Queen.

Simz Ngema to star alongside Cedric Fourie in upcoming series 365 Days

Simz Ngema will grace our television screens in a highly expected miniseries titled 365 Days on 1Magic. The news was shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela who also revealed that the mother of one would be playing Fredric Fourie's love interest. The post read:

"Simphiwe Ngema in new series. Ngema plays Vusi (played by Cedric Fourie)’s love interest in the new miniseries coming to 1Magic. 365 Days will premiere on 1Magic in April 2023."

Simz Ngema's fans can't wait for the miniseries 365 Days

Taking to Phil Mphela's timeline, Simz Ngema's fans said they couldn't wait for the star-studded show to premiere on 1Magic.

@lulushezi added:

"That means Lehasa will be off our screens for a while on #SkeemSaam. Please don't disappear for long @Cedric_a_fourie. Lehasa makes my day all the time."

@TshepisoMoloi10 added:

"I hope she delivers. Other times I saw her as a little bland. Maybe it was the character, it didn't have range. I'd love to see her project beyond the on-screen beauty queen. Congrats, mama."

