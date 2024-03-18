Thembi Seete recently hopped on the viral Tshwala Bami TikTok dance challenge

The former Idols SA judge received mixed reactions to her take on the popular dance

While some netizens complimented her beauty, many said she should have sat this challenge out

Thembi Seete received mixed reactions for her 'Tshwala Bami' dance moves. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete tried out the viral Tshwala Bami challenge and received harsh criticism. The famous Boom Shaka member couldn't resist the popular TikTok trend, and her fans cheered her on, but some netizens thought she shouldn't be bothered.

Thembi Seete stuns with Tshwala Bami challenge submission

Our doll, Thembi Seete, couldn't resist the Tshwala Bami challenge and decided to have fun with other kids.

The Adulting actress dropped some moves for the viral dance challenge on her TikTok page and looked cool and classy because she aimed not to sweat!

She joins many celebs who've taken part in the popular trend, including Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii.

Speaking to Briefly News, the producers of the hit song, Tito and Yuppe, revealed their favourite videos from the challenge:

Tito said:

"Davido's video is my favourite so far."

Yuppe added:

"Kai Cenat’s video is definitely my favourite video."

Mzansi weighs in on Thembi Seete's dance moves

Eish, after all that trouble, it looks like Mzansi isn't feeling Thembi's video, saying she shouldn't have bothered:

Malome_Mpho threw shade at Thembi:

"It’s good for some things to miss you. Especially when you when you are not equipped with the right tools."

Melusi_Mokone graded Thembi's moves:

"'E' for effort."

Duma08 asked:

"When is the closing date?"

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Thembi and complimented how gorgeous she was:

Kutlwano Marcel Sere said:

"Obviously, there was no way you wouldn't nail that."

MaLebza wrote:

"You killed it!"

Motlase posted:

"I knew you were going to nail this dance!"

Jason Derulo and Beyoncé's dancers nail Tshwala Bami dance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jason Derulo and Beyoncé's dancers, the Les Twins' viral video for the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

The performers delivered impressive moves for the popular trend and received applause from Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News