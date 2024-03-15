Dineo Moloisane caused a stir when she revealed that Lil Wayne messaged her, sparking a mix of reactions

South African media personality Dineo Moloisane is actually bigger than what we thought. The stunner recently had the streets buzzing when she flexed about the people in her inbox.

Dineo Moloisane has revealed that Lil Wayne messaged her on Instagram. Image: @dineomoloisane and Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lil Wayne allegedly messages Dineo Moloisane

Dineo Moloisane is getting noticed locally and internationally. The star recently became the talk of the town when she revealed that the one and only Lil Wayne had hopped into her DM.

A screenshot shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News showed that the socialite had taken to her Instagram stories to share a message sent by the Lollipop hitmaker. Although Weezy didn't say much, he only sent some emojis.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Dineo Moloisane's post

Social media users had a lot to say about Dineo's post. Some said the star was chasing clout, while others were happy that she got a message from one of the greatest rappers alive.

@FutureBite said:

"This is lil wayne from Zimbabwe, its a scam"

@KingNema_Jnr added:

"Good for her. Let her relocate to New Orleans already"

@SchoolsinNaija commented:

"Trying to force yourself on people will always end this way..."

@SdizoRSA noted:

"Lies she would have replied while he was typing "

@gistwhere said:

"Lmao everything is bragging rights nowadays "

@ThomasMakh27608 wrote:

"And so what? Lil Pain just wants to snack. Singenaphi ke thina kulolu daba?"

@CladoStyles said:

"80% of her pictures uyadunusa if not 100% they want her for what she has shown them not yena...!!"

Briefly News