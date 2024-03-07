Mawhoo addressed the rumours of her involvement with Hlubi Nkosi while he was married to Londie London

The Amapiano singing sensation said the couple broke up two years ago, so it does not count

Speaking to L-Tido on his YouTube podcast, Mawhoo said Hlubi Nkosi loves her and is obsessed with her

Mawhoo spilt a lot of tea on the L-Tido Podcast. She also opened up about the rumour surrounding her and Hlubi Nkosi, the ex-husband of reality TV star Londie London.

Rumours of Mawhoo and Hlubi gain momentum

Following Hlubi Nkosi's split from baby mama Londie London, rumours of a new relationship with Amapiano star Mawhoo gained momentum.

Blogs ran with the story that Hlubi also bought Mawhoo a brand-new car. However, the two parties denied the relationship. To make matters worse, the rumour mills stated that all this happened during his marriage with Londie London.

There were also rumours that they had broken up, and Mzansi had a lot to say.

Mawhoo finally addresses the rumours

The Ngilemele hitmaker finally addressed the rumours of cheating with Hlubi Nkosi while he was married to Londie London. Speaking to L-Tido on his YouTube podcast, Mawhoo said Hlubi Nkosi used to love her and is still obsessed with her.

The Amapiano singing sensation further stated that the couple broke up two years ago. She also mentioned that even if they tried to rekindle their marriage, it would not work.

Watch the video re-shared by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi expresses shock over Mawhoo's statement

The internet was in shambles after the Mawhoo interview. Many people relayed their thoughts on the matter.

@666_HYFR said:

"She doesn’t sound like her lyric

@Sandiso__N added:

"I don't know if it's me or what...when she speaks, she irritates me."

@Alulu25 replied:

"Mawhoo seems like a fun person shame."

@mathole_ofentse advised:

"She needs serious PR training. No ways."

@missmanhissa mentioned:

"There's a lot going on here. I prefer her when she's singing."

@uMaZwane revealed:

"I can't understand what she's saying."

Mawhoo releases Lil Wayne files

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo showed off the messages she exchanged with Lil Wayne and the receipts look valid.

The Amapiano sensation is under the spotlight after revealing all the A-list celebrities flooding her DMs Mzansi is in stitches over Mawhoo's alleged messages from Lil Wayne and dragged her to hell and back.

