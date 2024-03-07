An amusing video of a woman carrying an umbrella on her back has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the woman hanging her laundry on the washing line while using her umbrella hack to cover the sun from burning her

The now-viral post garnered many comments and funny reactions from netizens who were amused and impressed

A woman strapped an umbrella to her back for shade while hanging clothes outside. Image: @ndabenhle140503

The summer sun in Mzansi can get scorching, and being outdoors can be a huge pain.

Woman carries umbrella on her back

Thankfully, one woman came up with a functional plan to evade the sun while doing her laundry outside.

A TikTok video shared by Ndabenhle (@ndabenhle140503) shows how she strategically wrapped the stick of an opened umbrella around her back using a towel, like how a mother would carry a baby on her back and had it shade her from the sun without having to hold it with her hands.

"Kwaze kwashisa smakade weeeh (It is so hot dear Lord)," Ndabenhle said in her post's caption.

Hebanna, talk about a woman with a plan. Check out the cool video below:

Mzansi impressed by woman's umbrella hack

Scores of netizens flooded Ndabenhle's post with comments expressing how impressed they were by her creative thinking. Many shared that they'd be trying her hack out, too as the sun was just too much to bear.

Nelly Ntimbane replied:

"Creative, ungabuye wenze njani?"

iam.ntokozobuthelezii said:

"Umakoti beyinstuku zokugcina."

Hlengiwe Sokhulu Ndaba commented:

"Aibo bewukuphi impilo yam yonke."

darkshavisser replied:

"I want to convert mine into a hat cos me and hand wash laundry ."

L A N Z I♎️ said:

"I’ve thought of this so many times but I just didn’t know how… thank you."

Siphokazi.dlamini replied:

"Woman in STEM."

champs @tiktokza said:

"Manje sungaze ubelethe i-umbrella."

Lindokuhle Myeza wrote:

"Ngiyithe wanya wanya ngayishisa ngaqhubeka ntambama ngihlulekile ilanga."

HessieCharm responded:

"Yimi nale setup weekend, ngkhathele ukusha ."

Woman carrying puppy on her back like a baby sparks chatter

In another story, Briefly News reported that a cute puppy got tongues wagging on social media for getting treated like a baby.

The dog was wrapped around its owner's back and looked very warm and comfortable.

The woman carrying the dog did her chores without it moving or making a sound. The fluffy animal can be seen dozing off in the short TikTok video.

