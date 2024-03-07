A South African mother posted a viral TikTok video showing her son ironing his uniform with impressive skill

The footage shows the young boy ironing the clothes, which can be seen lying neatly on the couch

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were taken aback by how well the self-motivated boy ironed his clothes

A mother was filled with pride upon seeing her son ironing his uniform. Image: @mrs_sinoe

A South African mother was so impressed with her son's ability to iron his uniform she just had to share it on her social media.

Boy wows with ironing skills

A now viral TikTok video by @mrs_sinoe captured the Moments the woman's son. Was ironing his uniform in the living room on an ironing board.

In the footage, the boy can be seen ironing several school shirts, trousers and other clothing items with impressive skill as his younger siblings watch TV in the living room.

The mother expressed her pride in her son's domestic skills and said it even made her feel a bit shy.

"Don’t come for my ironing board ngizoythenga entsha (I'll buy a new one) ," the mother further joked as she addressed her broken ironing board in the clip.

Mzansi applauds ironing boy

Many parents reacted to the video with positive comments praising the mother for raising her son well and applauding the son on his skills and how he took pride in his appearance.

Malihleza Mtshali

"Waze wajabula Hhey ngiwazele amavila Jehovah."

ngwenyathenjiwe said:

"Siyakubongela oe. Zincane ingane ezenza nje."

user8712662327472 replied:

"Ngaze ngamthanda bakithi❤️."

Sasa commented:

"Yoh this child has been taught so well ."

Vuyiiswaa replied:

"Ukhulise kahle ❤️."

Lindiwe said:

"Can I borrow him for the weekend? I hate ironing ."

Zeh.kubheka commented:

"Mina ngiyavilapha kodwa eyam ingane ikhuthele and ifast shamelapho angivilaphi go."

ZamaNtungwa1989 wrote:

"Waze wajabula 15 years wami wazi ukugeza kuphela."

N said:

"Ufundise kahle ."

