A video of a little girl attempting to climb a chest of drawers has been doing the rounds on social media

The now-viral footage shows the determined toddler climbing the dresser as she tries to get closer to the TV

The video sparked humour and banter among many netizens, while parents shared how they could relate to the child's antics

A dad captured his daughter's furniture climbing missions on camera. Image:@ndosi_manzolwandle_dbn

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi dad took to social media to share a video showing what new trick his curious toddler could do.

Girl climbs dresser to watch Cocomelon

A TikTok video shared by @ndosi_manzolwandle_dbn shows the toddler girl climbing the chest of drawers, which had been secured shut, in an effort to get to the top of the cupboard and get closer to the TV which was mounted to the wall.

After a bit of a struggle to get to the top, the young adventurer finally made it and got to enjoy watching her Cocomelon cartoons up close as she can be seen clapping her hands along to the musical show.

"My new problem ," the defeated father wrote in the post's caption.

Watch the video below:

Little girl entertains Mzansi

Many TikTok viewers were amused by the child's antics and responded with funny comments and questions.

Other parents also shared their struggles of having toddlers who were notorious for climbing and playing with things they shouldn't be.

mahlobo commented:

" Manje amabhade okuhlobisa lawana kuvalelwe umsolwa."

bongs replied:

"Nami nginayo lenkinga la endlini hay akakhuzeki ."

Sne Mtshali said:

"No akaboshwe shame ."

Nokubonga replied:

"This reminds me of my son washaya iTV ngoba his fav person wayehlulwa yafa umah lapho wayehlezi ethi yathengwa uwena kodwa ngyayifuna le tv ."

user2194087718770 commented:

"If it was possible ubezongena phakathi kwitv adanse nabo."

Marvin said:

"Ndosi bhuti njengoba ngiyifuna kanje indodakazi,ikinga engisazobhekana nayo le nami njengawe?‍♂️."

mbali_10 commented:

"Sekuboshwe ama drawers."

malili replied:

"Ngicela ukubona mase kwehliwa wenzanjani."

Video shows girl demanding foot rub from daddy

In another story, Briefly News reported that @djluckymix1 shared the cutest video of a little demanding a foot rub from her daddy in the most adorable manner.

The footage shows a man giving his bae a foot massage and holding his baby girl's foot in the other hand while watching something on TV. The girl sits up and repeatedly calls "daddy" to get her distracted father's attention.

When the man finally responds, she remarks "mmh", as she gives him her foot, indicating that he should continue rubbing her foot, too. She goes back to lying down when he does as she wishes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News