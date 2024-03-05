A South African mom brought immense joy to her son on his birthday with a special gift

A TikTok video captures the heartwarming moment the son receives a pair of Nike soccer boots

His reaction was filled with excitement and gratitude, which touched many Mzansi netizens

A mom brought immense joy to her son on his birthday by gifting him a pair of Nike soccer boots. Image: @sthanjomsmakhathi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi mom put the biggest smile on her son's face on his birthday.

Mom gifts son Nike soccer boots

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the moment that the mom sang happy birthday and gave her son a special gift bag with a shoebox inside.

The boy can be seen accepting the bag and opening it to see what was in the box to find a cool pair of Nike soccer boots that he received with much joy and excitement.

He fell to his knees on the kitchen floor as he marvelled at his new shoes and thanked his mother and ran to give her a hug before trying them on.

Watch the sweet moment in the video below:

SA touched by son's reaction

Many netizens responded with heartwarming comments to the post as they shared how genuine and sweet the grateful boy's reaction was.

Lynzoe said:

"Manje mina ngikhalelani ."

precious82 said:

"uJehova akuthwale njalo mtase siphilela bona labantu ❤️❤️❤️."

sthedoyisa18 replied:

"Niyejabula guys ngezingane ezibongayo."

Sindisiwe ngubeni replied:

"Boys and soccer boot siyabonga mama kwande la uthathe khona❤."

Mbuzi said:

"Kodwa Ma mina ungikhaliselani ke ."

Thando commented:

"Ngyambongela uboy nowami uboy ungaka uwafisa kabi ngisahlanganisa."

user70793838246861 replied:

"Waze wajabula mfana wami ."

Khanya1n said:

"The way ajabule ngakhona, akazazi nokuthi azenzenjani. Ufuna ukulinganisa, ufuna nokuzibuka he just don't know what to do with himself."

Source: Briefly News