A TikTok user took a tour of the abandoned houses in New Jersey, United States of America

The mansion that was abandoned in 2015 was stunning and had most of its furniture intact

The online community reacted to the video, with South Africans saying the mansion would have had tenants by now

A mansion abandoned in 2015 in the US had Mzansi peeps saying it would never survive in SA. Images: @pimpmycamel/ TikTok, @Tim Rpbberts/ Getty Images

A TikTokker from the United States of America (USA) showed a tour of a stunning mansion that was abandoned in 2015.

According to the clip uploaded by @pimpmycamel, the mansion in New Jersey belonged to a family involved in fraud. The family has since vanished and left the mansion, including their red BMW 750LI.

The TikTok users took a tour. The mansion had pretty much all its furniture as the owners had left it. Every room was huge, and one could see that before it was abandoned, it was stunningly beautiful. If one could take the time to clean it up, it could easily go back to that state.

Man shows off abandoned mansion in US

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans said an abandoned mansion in SA would not fly

The video garnered over 3.3 million likes, with South African online users hopping on the comment section with their view of how the furniture would be long gone if this house was in SA.

@Conceited Anthea joked:

"Please do abandoned houses in South Africa? Asking for a friend ."

@Danya Wall wondered:

"How has no one claimed squatters rights in this house ."

@Manco said:

"If this was in Joburg it would be having tenants now."

@ envisioned:

"Hear me out … hire some maids and boom bnb party ."

@KittenBecci asked:

"Why does the government not take the house, sell it, make it usable for someone else and use the income for their tax evation."

